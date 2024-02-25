Opinion

Something has been annoying me for sometime now

I know Newcastle United have had an unprecedented amount of injuries but why oh why are we so rigid in our formation?

Every. Single. Match.

It seems Eddie Howe succumbed to various pressures and started Tino Livramento to supposedly counter the threat of Saka.

Understandable, to an extent, but there was, (as others have pointed out on here), other options.

Our formation is predictable, rigid and dare I say it, easy to punish.

Football is sometimes overcomplicated, with coaches using clipboards and charts and all sorts of fancy diagrams, but I’m convinced the way Newcastle United should have lined up would have been 3-4-1-2.

Would Big Dan Burn have cleared the corner that led to the first goal?

We’ll never know but I think he would have brought sorely needed cover against a team with the highest number of goals from set-pieces.

Again, not rocket science and surely our coaching staff were aware of this glaring stat?

For what it’s worth, I would have started with an alternative formation, utilising our players to their strengths and countering theirs.

Three at the back, Tino on the left overlap, Tripps on the right, Miley and Longstaff in the middle with Bruno in the pivotal hole, Gordon and Isak roaming helter-skelter.

Now that would have / might have given Mikel Fisher Price heed something to worry about.

As it is, we are stumbling along in the same formation, with the same tactics and with the same tired players, trying to eke out results against teams and managers that know our play.

We allocated at times three players to cover Saka, which left space for Arsenal to expose with other players gleefully roaming in acres due to the resulting absence of our players in midfield.

One definition of insanity is doing the same thing but expecting different results.

Indeed.

Come Tuesday, something better change.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 February 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 84

Arsenal:

Botman OG 18, Havertz 24, Saka 65, Kiwior 69

Possession was Arsenal 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Arsenal 18 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 9 Newcastle 0

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 60,298 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Lascelles 73), Livramento (Burn 73), Longstaff, Guimaraes (Willock 73), Miley, Almiron (Murphy 64), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 64)

Unused subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports