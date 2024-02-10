Opinion

Some interesting Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United stats

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle is up next.

Sixteenth in the Premier League table up against ninth

However, that is not the only ‘interesting’ stat though, ahead of this game at the City Ground.

Here are a few other ‘interesting’ Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United related stats to be chewing over as you look forward to the game.

BBC Sport coming up with some of these ahead of this weekend…

Nottingham Forest have lost five of their past six Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 24 matches at the City Ground since returning to the competition in 2022. Indeed, the Reds could lose both of their opening two home league matches of a calendar year for the first time since 2018.

The last top flight Newcastle United defeat at the City Ground was in May 1987, over a year before the first issue of The Mag (paper magazine) was published.

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has scored nine Premier League goals against sides he has previously played for, including a hat-trick against Newcastle in this season’s reverse fixture. He could be the fifth player to score 10 such goals, after Nicolas Anelka (18), Andrew Cole, Peter Crouch and Louis Saha (all 12).(***BBC Sport a ‘little’ lacking here, as Chris Wood has as much chance of scoring today as I have, he has missed recent matches with a hamstring injury and Nuno has stated that the former NUFC striker won’t be involved today).

Newcastle are unbeaten in their past seven top flight away games against Nottingham Forest, these last 37 years.

Newcastle’s Premier League games have seen more goals scored (85) than any other side this season (F48 A37). Forest have seen 69 goals scored in their 23 PL matches, scoring 28 themselves and conceding 41.

Kieran Trippier has provided nine assists in the Premier League this season, with only Ollie Watkins (10) providing more. The last Newcastle player to record double figures in a single top-flight campaign was Laurent Robert in 2001-02 (11).

Forest have only won five Premier League games all season but four of the five have been against Villa, Man U, Chelsea and Newcastle United. The other against Sheffield United.

Nowhere talked about as much as other matches in the later stages of that ‘so close’ 1995/96 season, the second last game was at Forest and Newcastle totally dominated, 1-0 up through a 32nd minute Beardsley goal, NUFC should have finished the game off as they created a load of chances. Ian Woan then scored a wonder goal out of nowhere on 75 minutes and the game ended 1-1. If Newcastle had seen out that win, they would have gone into the final matchday level on points with Man U. Ferguson’s side would have still been ahead on goal difference but far more pressure on Man U for their final game of the season and then who knows…

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports