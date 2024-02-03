Opinion

Some interesting Newcastle v Luton stats

Newcastle v Luton is up next.

Eighth in the Premier League table up against seventeenth

However, that is not the only ‘interesting’ stat though, ahead of this game at St James’ Park.

Here are a few other ‘interesting’ Newcastle v Luton related stats to be chewing over as you look forward to the game.

BBC Sport coming up with some of these ahead of this weekend…

This is the first time Newcastle United are hosting Luton Town in a league match since September 1992, when they beat them 2-0 in the second tier under Kevin Keegan.

The last time the two clubs played each other in the top flight was the 1988-89 season, both games ended 0-0. Newcastle finished rock bottom and were relegated, Luton ended the season fifth bottom.

Luton are looking to complete a league double over Newcastle for the first time since 1937-38. However, they are winless in their past 21 league visits to the Magpies (D5 L16).

That last season (1988-89) when Newcastle and Luton played each other in the top division, was also the first season when The Mag appeared. The very first issue of the paper magazine of The Mag went on sale at the first home game (Newcastle v Spurs) in August 1988, Gazza making an early playing return to SJP after his summer transfer to Tottenham, a lot of Mars bars and abuse headed his way during that match…

Newcastle have lost just one of their past 17 Premier League games against promoted sides (W9 D7), though it was their most recent match in the reverse fixture against Luton. Luton could be just the second promoted side to do the double over the Magpies in the past seven seasons, after Leeds United in 2020-21.

Only two Premier League clubs (Villa and Liverpool) have won more home games (9 each) than Newcastle United’s current total of 8.

Only two Premier League clubs have won less away games than Luton’s current total of 2, Fulham with 1 away win and Sheffield United none at all.

Newcastle have lost their past two Premier League home games, as many as in their previous 16 at St James’ Park (W13 D1). They last lost three in a row in January / February 2021 under Steve Bruce.

Luton have won three of their past five Premier League matches (D1 L1), more than they managed in their first 16 league games this season (W2 D3 L11). They are averaging 2.2 goals in these games (11 in five games), double their average in their first 16 games (1.1, 17 goals).

Carlton Morris is the only Luton player to score more than once away from home in the Premier League this season (three). Luton’s joint top scorer on the road this term is “own goals”, with the Hatters benefitting from three of these in away games so far.

When Luton Town last visited St James’ Park seven years ago for an FA Cup match, they were a League Two club.