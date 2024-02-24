Opinion

Some interesting Arsenal v Newcastle United stats

Arsenal v Newcastle United is up next.

Third in the Premier League table up against eighth.

However, that is not the only ‘interesting’ stat though, ahead of this game at the Emirates.

Here are a few other ‘interesting’ Arsenal v Newcastle United related stats to be chewing over as you look forward to the game.

BBC Sport coming up with these ahead of tonight, then below that I have added a few of my own…

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 11 Premier League home games against Newcastle, with last season’s goalless draw ending a 10-game winning run. Their last such defeat against the Magpies was in November 2010.

Having won 1-0 at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture in November, Newcastle are looking to complete the Premier League double against Arsenal for just the second time, previously doing so in 1994-95.

The Gunners’ 30 Premier League clean sheets against the Magpies is the most any side has kept against another in the competition.

Ayoze Perez was the last Newcastle player to score an away league goal against Arsenal (December 2014), with the Magpies failing to convert any of their 63 attempts on goal at Emirates Stadium since. The Gunners have kept seven consecutive home clean sheets against the Magpies. They’ve never kept eight successive shutouts on home soil against an opponent in their league history.

Arsenal have begun a calendar year with five successive league wins for the first time, improving their goal difference by 19 during this run.

Bukayo Saka has scored in four consecutive league appearances for Arsenal, netting as many goals in this run (six) as he managed in his first 20 games this season. The last player to score in more successive league appearances for the Gunners was Olivier Giroud between February and April 2015 (six).

My additional Arsenal v Newcastle stats…

Arsenal have failed to score against Newcastle in three of their last four meetings.

Arsenal haven’t won at home against Newcastle since 2021.

The last four meetings between the two clubs have seen two Newcastle wins, a draw, with only one Arsenal win.

Arsenal haven’t scored a goal at home against Newcastle since 2021.

Comparing and contrasting the BBC Sport stats and my own…

I have no doubt that Arsenal fans, if reading this, will be saying that’s ridiculous, your (my) stats only cover the last four matches between the two clubs, with only one of those four played at the Emirates.

However, what is more ridiculous?

Concentrating on the most recent four matches that have been played these past two years, or concentrating on a lot more matches that were almost all played during the Mike Ashley non-trying era???

Yes they were woeful, those Ashley era Arsenal v Newcastle stats, but exactly how relevant are they…?

You might as well be using stats from when the Gunners were known as Woolwich Arsenal and played in Kent.

If we go back to before Mike Ashley bought Newcastle United in May 2007, the last 19 meetings had seen Arsenal fail to beat Newcastle in 11 of them.

Indeed, the very final three matches before Ashley took over NUFC, Newcastle won one and drew against Arsenal in the other two.

Who knows what tonight will bring but what I do know, is that Newcastle United now under Eddie Howe and this new NUFC set-up, is a very different prospect to when Mike Ashley and stooges such as Bruce, JFK, Carver, Pardew and McClaren were working for him.