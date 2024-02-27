Opinion

Some football lookalikes I have spotted…

Just for bit a little bit of fun I thought I would match up some football lookalikes, matching them with other personalities, film actors and cartoon characters they remind me of.

Our old rival and nemesis Sir Alex Ferguson’s lad Darren Ferguson is currently enjoying his third spell as Peterborough United boss.

No word of a lie but the laughing Scottish donkey on the latest Listerine advert could be his twin brother. Check it out if you haven’t seen it.

The late and in my opinion great Ray Wilkins, began to look like Christopher Lloyd’s Uncle Fester from the Addams Family franchise in his later years.

Chris Sutton now seems to be morphing into former ‘Play your cards Right’ host Michael Barrymore every time I see him on the TV.

Former Ipswich striker and long time Talksport presenter Alan Brazil is the double of BBC Look North weatherman Paul Mooney.

The smiling Ian Wright reminds me of the ‘Live and Let Die’ Bond villain Tee Hee Johnson played wonderfully in 1973 by the fabled actor Julius Harris.

Pundit Sue Smith bears a resemblance to the Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer and must go through some similar amounts of hairspray with that barnet.

Our own Tino Livramento looks strikingly like a 1980s Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith.

For some reason Peter Dinklage from ‘Game of Thrones’ reminds me of mackem hero “Key-know” Roy.

When it comes to football managers Mikel Arteta looks like Virgil off Thunderbirds.

There are probably many more football lookalikes.

What I wouldn’t mind seeing in the near future though, is a handsome Bobby Moncur lookalike lifting a bloody trophy for Newcastle United again.

As I listened to my favourite 1970s female vocalist Yvonne Elliman singing ‘Hello Stranger’ over the weekend, it made me feel sad a little. It really “Feels like a mighty long time” since we had any glory.