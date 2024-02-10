Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United in advance of Nottingham Forest match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United game at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Nottingham Forest v Newcastle game.

“Such was the beating Nottingham Forest dished out to Newcastle in December – added to the Toon’s defensive vulnerability, especially to counter-attack – fading the away win at 21/20 with Sky Bet is an easy case to make.

“An expected goals total of 3.46 at St James’ Park showcases the quality of chances Forest created in that 3-1 win as their defending in numbers and quick transitions in attack are the perfect tactics to stifle and punish Eddie Howe’s side.

“The 11/8 on Forest in the draw no bet market certainly has potential.

“Along with hat-trick hero Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White ran amok playing in his preferred free role in the reverse fixture, racking up an expected goals tally of 0.33 from his three shots at goal.

“I’m adamant we’re dealing with a Champions League level player in time and his goalscorer prices remain hard to ignore with 6/1 anytime available with Sky Bet. He has scored twice since Nuno Espirito Santo took the reins and we have the added bonus of him being the likely penalty taker, which are being awarded at a rate of 0.29 per game this season meaning that 6/1 is a slice of value just on those grounds.

“Score Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 1

“Best bet: Morgan Gibbs-White to score (6/1 with Sky Bet)”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

Certainly in terms of the research and the stats, although not all stats taken into consideration…

The last five Newcastle United matches (all competitions) have seen three wins, one draw and only one defeat, to best team in the world Man City (which Newcastle led 2-1 until 74th minute).

Newcastle have also scored 14 goals in these last five games and have only failed to score in one of their last twelve.

Forest have conceded 26 goals in their last 12 Premier League matches and haven’t kept a single clean sheet in those last dozen PL matches.

Forest’s seven games in 2024 in all competitions, have seen them fail to win any of the seven in 90 minutes, including four games against Championship and League One opposition.

No mention either from the Sky Sports man that Forest top scorer Wood is out with a hamstring injury, nor that Forest have played twice since NUFC last did.

That includes a draining FA Cup match on Wednesday that went to extra time and penalties.

His star man Morgan Gibbs-White has played all the minutes in three games in eight days, including Wednesday night, even if he starts will their talisman be anything like 100 per cent?

A game where maybe any result is possible but no reason why United can’t take three points, as they look to make it four away wins in a row in all competitions.