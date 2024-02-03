Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United in advance of Luton Town match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United game at St James’ Park against Luton..

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Luton game.

“Sign me up for the total corner count.

“When Newcastle are at their best, they are a corner-winning machine.

“They won 270 corners last season in the Premier League, the most of any team.

“I’ve been waiting for them to return to form with eyes firmly fixed on their corner count lines and now is the time to back them following their very impressive performance at Aston Villa.

“Meanwhile, regular readers know all about my obsession with Luton’s ability to win corners. They racked up seven at home to Brighton, taking their tally to 49 corners in their last six fixtures.

“I’m fully expecting both teams to play with confidence and attacking intent, so corner-winning opportunities should be rife at both ends.

“Premier League games are averaging 10.6 corners per 90 minutes this season, up on last year’s average of 10.1, probably owing to the extra added time.

“This game should surpass that number, therefore the 5/6 with Sky Bet on 11 or more corners in the match being awarded rates as a fantastic value play. As do 14 or more (3/1), 15 or more (9/2) and 16 or more (7/1) – all of which look likely to give you a great run at nice prices.

“Score prediction: Newcastle 3 Luton 1.

“Jones Knows’ Best Bet: 11 or more total match corners (4/5 with Sky Bet)”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

Certainly in terms of the research and the stats.

There are other stats though…

The Sky Sports man was one of the many who confidently predicted an easy Villa win on Tuesday, even though it was clear (in my opinion anyway) that the underlying trend was that Villa had seen their performances significantly decline recently, whilst NUFC were picking up.

When it comes to the Sky Sports expert’s views on the likely corners, I can see where he is coming from. However, the last four matches saw Newcastle with these corners stats against the opposition of 7 compared to 8 for Villa, 5 at Fulham compared to 10 for the home side, 3 against Man City who had 13, whilst against the Mackems it was 0 for them and 5 for NUFC (so it is eight years since Sunderland won a corner against Newcastle…).

More importantly, as well as getting his first choice defence back together and especially the key partnership of Schar and Botman. Eddie Howe has seen his team score two or more goals in all of the five NUFC matches in 2024, including two against both Man City and Liverpool, plus three against Villa.

So plenty to back up the 3-1 home win prediction from our Sky Sports friend, whether he will collect on his corners betting I’m not so confident.

However, Newcastle United have this season been one of the top PL teams when it comes to both defending corners and success with them at the other end. Hopefully that continues today.