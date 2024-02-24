Opinion

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United in advance of Arsenal match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United game at the Emirates against Arsenal.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Arsenal v Newcastle game.

“There have been 41 total goals scored in Newcastle’s last nine games across all competitions, so those backing goals should be well set here.

“However, I’m a little apprehensive as in the last 14 Premier League games to kick-off at 8pm on a Saturday, only a total of 27 goals have been scored, working to a 1.92 per game average with every game producing 3.5 goals or less. It seems to be a timeslot that doesn’t bring the fireworks, for whatever reason.

“So, instead of hunting a goals angle I wouldn’t put punters off having a nibble at some Newcastle player bets in the goals and assists markets.

“Anthony Gordon stood out at 5/1 with Sky Bet to score.

“He tends to save his deadly finishes for games against the ‘big six’ as before his penalty against Crystal Palace last weekend his last four Premier League goals had come against Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal. A player in his kind of form merits respect.

“As does Bruno Guimaraes, who can be backed at 4/1 to either score or assist. In his new advanced role, Nottingham Forest felt his quality in Newcastle’s 3-2 win, where the Toon hero scored twice, whereas he grabbed an assist in the 4-4 with Luton and played a huge part in Matt Ritchie’s leveller in the 2-2 with Bournemouth.

“Score prediction: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 1”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

As for his Arsenal winning 2-1 prediction, no surprise when the team in third is at home to the side in eighth.

However, as he points out, Newcastle United carry plenty of goal threat, so you just never know…

Eddie Howe’s side have failed to score in just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Whilst Newcastle United have scored 19 goals in their last seven games.

What can’t be ignored as well, is that NUFC have won all of their four away matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding only three.

These most recent three matches, all in the Premier League, have seen nine goals and seven different goalscorers getting them.

A lot of eyes on the starting eleven announcement at 7pm, as Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday that both Alexander Isak and Joe Willock have returned from injury to full group training and trained all of the past week in the build up to this match.

Having started 21 matches in all competitions this season, Isak has 14 goals. Whilst both he and Willock are massive bonuses if returning to the matchday squad, no doubt that Isak is the bigger bonus when it comes to adding yet more goal threat.

The Sky Sports expert pointing out the increasing goal threat from Bruno, as well as Gordon continuing his great form this season which has already seen him get eight PL goals and five assists in the top tier this season. However, even if Alexander Isak is an option from the bench today for Eddie Howe, it would be a significant step forward.