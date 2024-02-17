News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle and Bruno in advance of Bournemouth match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United game at St James’ Park against Bournemouth.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Bournemouth game.

“Bruno Guimaraes has always struck me as a player that would relish playing further forward – and we got to see it in action at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

“He’s looked a little rash and unmotivated this season in his role playing at the base of Newcastle’s three-man midfield but the switch to play him closer to the attackers and drop Lewis Miley into the holding role unleashed an exciting version of the Brazilian.

“He scored two fine goals at the City Ground, backing up his impressive performance towards the end of the 4-4 with Luton where he played with more freedom and registered an assist.

“He made 18 runs into the box across those two games, which is more than he’s made in his last 14 games combined in the Premier League, highlighting his added attacking licence.

“All this equates to the 15/8 with Sky Bet available on Guimaraes either scoring or assisting a goal being a bet to keep on your radar.

“Score prediction: Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

However, Bruno ‘unmotivated’, what on earth is he on about?

Maybe let our Sky Sports friend off with this one as possibly he picked a word at random or in a hurry… as ‘unmotivated’ is most definitely not a word I’d be using to describe Bruno!

With all the players missing week after week, Bruno has had to do a job wherever Eddie Howe has needed / wanted him and he has been excellent. Carrying so much responsibility with so many key players missing.

Very interesting stats though on Bruno these last couple of matches from the Sky Sports expert!

As for the 2-2 score prediction, fair enough.

A lot of goals for and against in Newcastle matches recently in the Premier League, hopefully NUFC can prove him wrong when it comes to the defensive side today.