Opinion

Sir Jim Ratcliffe simply embarrassing with Newcastle United comments – Dan Ashworth situation

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been talking about Manchester United’s attempts to employ Dan Ashworth.

The media reporting Newcastle United not impressed at all with the way Man U have gone about this, with initial direct approaches to Ashworth, who then informed NUFC of the interest, rather than doing things properly club to club first.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has only just had his minority shareholding in Man U officially approved by the Premier League and is now said to be running the football side of the business at Old Trafford.

He is so transparently trying to say and do anything he can to get the Man U fans thinking he is their best mate, the game-changer.

Totally different to those nasty Glazers….

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has now went public about his attempts to take Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United.

The Man U minority shareholder insisting he won’t get ‘dragged into’ talking about Newcastle United insisting on proper negotiated compensation to cut short Ashworth’s gardening leave.

Then he does exactly that, very much talking about Newcastle United not willing to roll over and let him (Sir Jim Ratcliffe) and Man U take liberties. The minority Man U shareholder an absolute embarrassment with his spoilt child tantrum, as United won’t just let him get his own way on the cheap.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe speaking about wanting to employ Dan Ashworth at Manchester United – 21 February 2024:

“I think it [the compensation Newcastle United are asking for to cut short the contractual gardening leave] is a bit silly, personally.

“I wont get dragged into that.

“What I do think is completely absurd, is suggesting a man who is really good at his job, sits in his garden for one and a half years.

“We had a very grown up conversation with (Manchester) City about Omar Berrada. When things got done we sorted it out very amicably. They could see why he wanted to take that challenge.

“You look at Pep and when he’s done with one of his footballers he doesn’t want them to sit in the garden for one and a half years.

“He doesn’t do that.

“That’s not the way the UK works, or the law works.

“Dan Ashworth is clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world.

“I have no doubt he is a very capable person.

“He is interested in Manchester United because it’s the biggest challenge at the biggest club in the world.

“It would be different at (Manchester) City because you’re maintaining a level.

“Here it is a significant rebuilding job.

“He would be a very good addition.

“He needs to decide if he is going to make that jump.

“We have had words with Newcastle United who would be disappointed.

“They have done really well since their new ownership.

“I understand why they would be disappointed but then you can’t criticise Dan because it’s a transient industry.

“You can understand why Dan would be interested because it’s the ultimate challenge.

“We’ll have to see how it unfolds.”

I find it hilarious just how many Man U fans have been taken in by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

He reminds me of those clowns who used to own Sunderland, who would say and do anything to get the Mackems onside, including / especially slagging off Newcastle United and NUFC supporters.

With this Sir Jim Ratcliffe, he has jumped into bed with the Glazers, happy to be a minority shareholder keeping them there in control and for anybody who thinks the Glazers are now going to do anything other than what they have done all along, namely benefit / enrich themselves. Then I think it is naive in the very extreme.

I honestly think that within two years at the very most, probably a lot sooner than that, Man U fans will have totally seen through Sir Jim Ratcliffe and see him very much how they now see the Glazers.

So Sir Jim Ratcliffe doesn’t think this is the norm, top executives at football clubs / businesses, having lengthy periods of gardening leave stated in their contracts, if they later want to leave, with negotiated higher level (than what is stated in the contract) having to be agreed, for that contractual gardening leave to be cut short?

Funnily enough, I can think of this exact same situation happening between two football clubs only two years ago, as it happens, it involved a certain Newcastle United and a certain Dan Ashworth!

I might have selective memory but… I honestly don’t recall the Newcastle United owners nor NUFC fans going on in the same embarrassing way that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and many Man U fans are acting now, when Brighton insisted on playing hardball back then. As we were repeatedly told then, Newcastle United set to have to wait for around a year of gardening leave and that only cut short four months in, when Newcastle agreed a secret enhanced amount of extra compensation.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says that Dan Ashworth is one of the best in the world at what he does. Well if that’s the case, why would you think you could just walk in and whisk him away on the cheap?

The sense of entitlement here is off the scale.

If Sir Jim Ratcliffe thinks it is so unfair how Newcastle United are acting and what the contents of Dan Ashworth’s NUFC contract are, with insistence on lengthy gardening leave.

Are we then supposed to believe that Ratcliffe’s Ineos Director of Sport, Sir Dave Brailsford, who is reportedly heading up the Man U operation on Ratcliffe’s behalf, has a contract where if somebody approaches him with the offer of more cash to work elsewhere, he only has to give a month’s notice and no gardening leave and/or compensation payable?

Maybe Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his sidekick Brailsford would like to make that (Ineos contract) public, then we might not take this as the embarrassing stamping of feet and sense of Man U / Ratcliffe entitlement that it appears to so obviously be.