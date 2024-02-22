Opinion

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the entitled mob at Manchester United – The perfect match

Having sat on my hands for years, I eventually penned my first ever article earlier this week about the Dirty Dan Ashworth situation, I suggested that we should refuse any compensation to reduce his notice period. Obviously the new part owner of Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, must have read it and got upset!!

He’s now said any suggestion that “the best sporting director in the world” should be expected to sit in his garden for a year and a half is both “silly” and “absurd”.

This instantly shows why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is absolutely perfect to get hitched to the arrogant entitled bunch from Salford.

To then say it’s not the way the UK or the Law works is absolutely beyond belief, it’s EXACTLY how it works.

Dan Ashworth has vital, in-depth corporate knowledge on the total strategy of Newcastle United from top to bottom, including all our transfer targets, the contract situation of all our top players and he’s had oversight and input into our global scouting strategy across the world.

How can Sir Jim Ratcliffe think he would be allowed to simply walk away with this knowledge to join one of our main rivals?

This has got to have really upset and wound up the Newcastle United owners and we have to hope they will now take the decision to remove any offer of compensation being payable, that would allow Man U to reduce the contractual notice period that’s in place.

Let’s stop referring to this as so called “Gardening Leave”, that is an Americanism brought over here over the last 30 years or so.

What we have is a legally binding Contract of Employment between Newcastle United Football Club and Mr Daniel Ashworth. It clearly states the role for which he’s being employed, the remuneration he will receive and most importantly, a clause which clearly states the notice period required if he wants to leave.

That was drawn up by Newcastle United lawyers and checked by Mr Ashworth’s lawyers, both parties then signed the contract which then becomes binding under UK employment law.

That, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is how the law works!

You would think a multi billionaire who owns many companies and has employed hundreds of senior executives in his time, would already know how it works…

Oh, hang on a minute, OR does he think these rules don’t apply when the mighty Manchester United want to have a secret contact with said employee, offer him a massive pay rise and a new job, without approaching his employer first?!!

Our answer after what we’ve now heard from Sir Jim Ratcliffe has to be a very simple one.

By law, Dan Ashworth is an employee of Newcastle United until January 2026 and he is free to join you after this date.

Until then we will continue to pay him in full but don’t require him to attend his place of work.

That Sir Jim is the law!

It’s not “Silly” or “Absurd” it’s a fact.

Either accept it, or go and find another Sporting Director that’s available and out of contract.