Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF need to pull all their business and sponsorship ties with Manchester United

Watching the Sir Jim Ratcliffe interview, I was left totally unconvinced that Manchester United are now somehow going to turn a corner and become a major Premier League club again.

To say that this man looked uncomfortable would be an understatement, shifty would be the word I’d use.

The Salford glory hunters wanted a full sale to a spoof Sheikh from Qatar, instead ending up with a Knight of the Realm obtaining about a 27% shareholding.

Good and sensible business by the Glazers. More money in their pockets.

Ratcliffe is in charge of football operations and it’s his neck on the block from now on.

The mercenary Dan Ashworth will eventually rack up with his mate who is another Sir (Dave Brailsford).

They are welcome to him and I never never saw the big deal about Ashworth being at Newcastle United in the first place.

Dan is the man who once thought it was a good idea for Ingurrlund to appoint Fat Sham Allardyce as manager for God’s sake.

Dan Ashworth speaking to Sky Sports back in July 2016 after Sam Allardyce was appointed as England manager:

“He [Sam Allardyce] is brilliant at galvanising.

“He will galvanise the players and the supporters.

“We all need picking up and leading into hopefully a successful qualifying campaign for Russia and then the tournament itself. I’m sure Sam will be ideal for that.

“He’s an acute tactician and he will get the best out of the players.

“The sign of a good manager is they add value to teams and managers and Sam over his long and distinguished career has added value to every single one of the teams he has been in charge of.”

We have nothing to fear from this arrogant busted flush of a club that have the audacity to imply that they are the one and only ‘United’.

It’s also about time the Saudi Arabia PIF started to pull back on all business and sponsorship ties with Manchester United.

(ED: The Saudi regime / Saudi Arabia PIF, through the state owned Saudi Telecom, have ploughed fortunes into Old Trafford since 2008 and continue to do so, millions every season. Then in 2017, Man Utd agreed yet another very lucrative revenue stream from the Saudi Arabia regime, ‘the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia’ in partnership with Manchester United.)

We will replace Ashworth with someone who cannot possibly do any worse. Last summer’s transfer business left so much to be desired.

Eddie Howe is the biggest winner in this Ashworth saga and I’d imagine he’s breathing huge sighs of relief that our club is getting rid so to speak.

I pity the self-entitled fanboys and girls of the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool. They come from wide and afar and will never experience the pride of being a Geordie, living on Tyneside and supporting their local club.

The likes of the late Sir Bobby Charlton, Steve Bruce, Bryan Robson and even Michael Carrick. Man Utd were / are welcome to them. Never proper Geordies in a million years man.

There is only one United and we don’t start wearing Norwich scarves when things aren’t to our liking and the going gets tough.

Newcastle United are going to be a much better team than this lot.

Keep the faith and mark my words.