Rob Edwards talks facing Newcastle United challenge and the transfer window

Rob Edwards has been talking to the media.

The Luton Town manager meeting journalists on Friday afternoon.

Rob Edwards speaking ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match at St James’ Park.

Rob Edwards on playing Newcastle United:

“Of course they will make it difficult.

“When I think of St James’ Park, it’s as close to Anfield.

“Those places can make a lot of noise.

“We have got to be ready for all that.

“They had a fantastic result against Aston Villa, no one can beat Villa at the moment at Villa Park.

“It’ll be a tough game.

“We’re in good form and I can’t wait.”

Rob Edwards asked about the transfer window just ended:

“I have had three January transfer windows as a manager, I don’t like them.

“It can be difficult and it can upset people.

“There’s always stuff going on so we try to remain focused on the games.

“That’s the important thing but there is always questions.

“We are building with the group we have at the moment.

“It’s important we kept the group together.

“We brought 13 players in the summer, that’s a lot for me, that’s enough.”