Opinion

Richard Keys on Newcastle United – You can always rely on him

Richard Keys has been talking about Newcastle United, again.

He is somebody who you can always rely on.

As in, you can always rely on whatever he says to be the exact opposite of what you are thinking!

Yet again, Richard Keys hasn’t let us down…

This is what Richard Keys has had to say after Newcastle made it four away wins in a row, with the 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 12 February 2024:

“Antony Taylor had a shocker at Forest.

“What was it he didn’t see when Dubravka took Awoniyi down?

“It was a pen.

“Taylor was actually looking at it.

“VAR froze – of course they did.

“There was no way Tony Harrington was going to tell Taylor that he’d dropped a bo..ock.

“Like Michael Oliver – Taylor doesn’t take kindly to having his decision making questioned by people he regards as inferior to him.

“This is an another problem with VAR.

“And we know this, because Mike Dean said as much earlier in the season.”

Does it get any ‘better’ than Richard Keys backed up by Mike Dean???

The thing is, you know for a fact that the exact same situation (Dubravka and Awaoniyi) will happen at another match in the very near future, a penalty will be given and Richard Keys will be similarly on his high horse, seeking attention, making the exact opposite arguments as to why the penalty shouldn’t have been given!

It was never a penalty for me and I would be saying the same if this happened at either end. I wouldn’t be saying no, don’t accept the penalty for Newcastle United, why would you? With all the shocking decisions that NUFC have had against them in the last couple of years, it is simply a case of accepting any decisions that go our way to at least to some degree level things up.

The way that Richard Keys and others go on, it is as though this Forest situation was a stonewall penalty. Whatever it was, it wasn’t that. It was a modern day situation where in reality it was never a penalty and should never be given BUT they at times do get given now for those daftest of reasons, as mentioned above.

A bit like handballs. It is ridiculous now what penalties are given for a lot of the time. The basic rule in the past was that a penalty was given if somebody on the defending side (apart from the keeper!) deliberately handled the ball in their own box to prevent a goal. You now get penalties given for handball where the defending player had his back to the direction the ball was coming from! You also get this ludicrous situation now, where if the ball touches the arm / hand of any player in their own box, no matter how accidental, no matter how non-dangerous the situation, players on the other team automatically are demanding a penalty. You saw this on Saturday when the ball bounced and brushed Trippier’s hand in a totally innocent way where in no way was it ever preventing a goal, either accidentally or on purpose, yet the Forest players hysterical in demanding a spot-kick.

The thing is as well about Richard Keys (and many others) on Saturday’s match, by far the biggest howler was Anthony Taylor failing to spot right in front of him that Yates had done a sly over the top challenge stamping down on Schar’s shin just before half-time. A clearest of yellow cards and free-kicks, a million times clearer than the ‘penalty’ incident with Awoniyi, yet nothing given and Forest go straight up the other end and get that flukey deflected second equaliser, then the half time whistle blows.

If due to this Newcastle United had gone on not to win, exactly how much sympathy for NUFC would there have been from Richard Keys and friends? I think we know the answer to that one.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports