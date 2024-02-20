Opinion

Richard Keys never lets us down on Newcastle United – Here he goes again

Richard Keys is at it once more.

He is somebody who you can always ‘rely’ on.

Yet again, Richard Keys hasn’t let us down…

Always rely on him for a negative where Newcastle United are concerned.

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 12 February 2024:

‘To the incident at Newcastle then. You must’ve seen it? If not – this is what happened.

Newcastle drop a free-kick into an area on the edge of the Bournemouth box – which Schar tries to win. He’s off-side when the kick is taken. As he challenges for the ball his shirt is pulled and he falls over in the box. The flag goes up to signal that he’s off-side. The ref didn’t see his shirt being held, so off-side is given. It’s the correct decision.

But Rob Jones in VAR gets involved because he reckons Newcastle should have a pen. It takes four minutes for Michael Salisbury (yep – him again) and Jones to decide to give the pen.

Here’s the bit that is completely unfathomable. They agree Schar is off-side – but they say that he was ‘denied the chance to impact the play’. What? He was off-side for f…s sake. That’s the first offence. Give the decision. It’s easy. By the way – I’m not making this up. This is what the matchday centre tell beINSPORTS.

I understand that you can be in an off-side position and not be active. If Sxhar had been some distance from where the ball dropped – fine. But he wasn’t. He was the target. So he’s off-side. Andoni Iraola was totally bemused after clearly being given the same explanation as us.

This is why we need to be able to hear the conversations that take place at the monitor. What on earth were Salisbury and Jones discussing? And it took them four minutes to f… it up. The level of incompetence is frightening. And I repeat – Webb (showbiz showbiz showbiz) can’t defend that decision.’

The only ‘small’ problem with what Richard Keys has had to say about this, is that he is wrong.

As has been explained by a variety of refereeing types and others, this WAS a correct application of the rules as they now are.

Fabian Schar was in an offside position when the ball was played, but the laws of the game in this particular incident’s circumstances deem that irrelevant, with the foul taking place before the Newcastle defender was able to attempt to play the ball.

I think it is fair to say that in recent times, the rules have become ever increasingly more complicated.

Would I have been gutted as a Bournemouth fan to see Saturday’s penalty given? Of course.

However, that doesn’t mean the rules weren’t correctly applied.

I think beyond doubt it has become crazy so many of the penalty decisions given, if Bournemouth fans think they were hard done by, what about the one Newcastle United got against them so unjustly in Paris, depriving us of victory and all but certain qualification for the Champions League knockout stages.

As for the Premier League, so many key decisions given, which when the rules are explained, leave you thinking is this really fair???

When I was a lad… a penalty was given for handball when the ball was heading towards your goal and you put out a hand / arm to deliberately stop it and prevent a certain goal. These days, I see penalties given in the Premier League when the ball is kicked away from goal and hits the arm of a defending player who is looking in the other direction and doesn’t even see the ball coming toward him, whilst standing in a non-threatening area towards the edge of the 18 yard box.

Richard Keys might be correct in thinking it is daft that this Newcastle United was able to be awarded BUT that doesn’t mean that it was wrong that it was awarded, as per these current rules.