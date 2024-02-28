Opinion

Rather fickle is what I call it

My my, hasn’t it always been the way with some fans?

A player can have a great game and be the hero and the world is his oyster in the eyes of the rank and file. Have a stinker or make a solitary mistake and he’s useless and shouldn’t be anywhere near the team. Rather fickle is what I call it.

This is more prominent when it’s your goalkeeper.

In the final minutes against Manchester United, the excellent Nick Pope dived to save a shot that was cleared before it reached him and was in obvious pain, later revealed that he had dislocated his shoulder and likely out for four or five months – Gulp!

Added to our then crippling injury crisis, this was disastrous news. Or was it?

Not for me. Martin Dubravka is a very capable deputy.

Is he a “sweeper” keeper? No of course not, it’s simply not his game and you’re not likely to teach a 35 year old dog new tricks.

What you will get is an excellent shot stopper, a reputation amplified against Blackburn Rovers last night during the game and of course, the penalty shootout. The fans that travelled certainly serenaded him for his Man of the Match display.

However, the evidence was there against Bournemouth. The Slovak making a string of saves and keeping us in the game while the once rock solid defence went walkabout. If you allow any opposition the freedom of the park then expect a goalkeeper to be busy.

I also include our porous midfield in that criticism. A defensive midfielder is critical in the summer unless whoever is in goal wants some “extra practice” once more next season.

Back to the hero of the hour. Martin Dubravka proved last night that he’s more than able to fill Nick Popes gloves. Is he as good? Of course not, even the man himself will know this.

People have pointed to the fact that we’re shipping many more goals in recent months and some have more than implied that Martin Dubravka being in goal and not Nick Pope is the main reason for this.

Excuse me?

Was it not Kieran Trippier that had mares against both Everton and Spurs, heavily at fault for two goals in each game? Similarly costing us in the League Cup down at Chelsea? And this is before we get started on the one man gift parade that Dan Burn seemed to be taking part in a month or so ago.

Every player is entitled to go through a rough spell, a bad patch, but it’s totally inexplicable as much as it’s unacceptable to blame the goalkeeper as a default setting.

You can point to the series of mistakes by Trippier and Burn, you can also factor in that Sven Botman doesn’t seem to be over his injury and/or back up to full fitness, the latter could probably do with a game or two out.

You can equally add into the mix the elephant in the room that has been glaringly obvious for quite some time now. As I’ve mentioned, our midfield offers little or no protection from opposition attacks, be it in the middle or out wide.

The missing Joelinton becomes more evident with each passing game and his contract renewal should be high priority for the summer, but still, let’s point the finger at the goalkeeper if he doesn’t have a blinder every game.

Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, nor Loris Karius, are superman. Goals will be conceded IF they aren’t protected, something which this season they certainly have not compared to the extent previously.

As it stands, we are without Nick Pope until who knows when and it’s down to Eddie Howe and his backroom team to get a tune out of the midfield without the enforcement from Joelinton. Shoring up the defence directly is probably not the priority over who we can find to put a solid tackle in from the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, all Martin Dubravka can do is keep plugging away and making performances like last night.

The slip against Bournemouth and the fact he’s not a sweeper keeper are things he can’t do anything about in the scheme of things. However, fans speculating that “Pope would have saved that” every time a goal goes in is far from helpful and does a great disservice to a player that is practically blameless in our drop off from last season.

I just wish he would get more consistent recognition and respect from more fans, rather than be dismissed as “He’s not Nick Pope.”