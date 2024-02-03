Premier League top four and top six chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United win at Villa
The race for the Premier League top four places is well underway.
The 22nd round of matches played in midweek, including Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3.
When it comes to who will finish Premier League top four (and/or top six…), an ever changing picture.
This is the updated Premier League table on this Saturday (3 February 2024) morning:
So how have the punters and bookies reacted to this latest Newcastle United result and the other outcomes of rivals in PL matches?
Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:
Finish top of the table:
8/11 Man City
2/1 Liverpool
9/1 Arsenal
33/1 Tottenham
100/1 Aston Villa
750/1 Man U
1,000/1 Newcastle United
1,500/1 Brighton
2,000/1 Chelsea
Finish top four:
1/200 Man City
1/100 Liverpool
1/20 Arsenal
4/6 Tottenham
6/4 Villa
13/1 Man U
14/1 Newcastle United
22/1 Chelsea
50/1 Brighton
66/1 West Ham
500/1 Wolves
Finish Premier League top six:
No offers Man City
No offers Liverpool
1/200 Arsenal
1/10 Tottenham
1/6 Villa
11/8 Newcastle United
9/4 Man U
3/1 Chelsea
11/2 Brighton
13/2 West Ham
100/1 Wolves, Bournemouth
So currently, Newcastle United are 11 points off Premier League top four and four points off top six.
Can Eddie Howe and his team build on that excellent win at Villa, starting today at home to Luton?
As things currently stand, the bookies and punters appear to see it as the top five spaces pretty much nailed on and then a cluster of teams, including Newcastle United, potentially set to fight it out for sixth.
Still some three and a half months and 16 PL matches remaining for Newcastle, a lot can still happen / change.
