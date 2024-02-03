News

Premier League top four and top six chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United win at Villa

The race for the Premier League top four places is well underway.

The 22nd round of matches played in midweek, including Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3.

When it comes to who will finish Premier League top four (and/or top six…), an ever changing picture.

This is the updated Premier League table on this Saturday (3 February 2024) morning:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to this latest Newcastle United result and the other outcomes of rivals in PL matches?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:

Finish top of the table:

8/11 Man City

2/1 Liverpool

9/1 Arsenal

33/1 Tottenham

100/1 Aston Villa

750/1 Man U

1,000/1 Newcastle United

1,500/1 Brighton

2,000/1 Chelsea

Finish top four:

1/200 Man City

1/100 Liverpool

1/20 Arsenal

4/6 Tottenham

6/4 Villa

13/1 Man U

14/1 Newcastle United

22/1 Chelsea

50/1 Brighton

66/1 West Ham

500/1 Wolves

Finish Premier League top six:

No offers Man City

No offers Liverpool

1/200 Arsenal

1/10 Tottenham

1/6 Villa

11/8 Newcastle United

9/4 Man U

3/1 Chelsea

11/2 Brighton

13/2 West Ham

100/1 Wolves, Bournemouth

So currently, Newcastle United are 11 points off Premier League top four and four points off top six.

Can Eddie Howe and his team build on that excellent win at Villa, starting today at home to Luton?

As things currently stand, the bookies and punters appear to see it as the top five spaces pretty much nailed on and then a cluster of teams, including Newcastle United, potentially set to fight it out for sixth.

Still some three and a half months and 16 PL matches remaining for Newcastle, a lot can still happen / change.