Premier League history set to be made – Newcastle United pivotal role

Premier League history looks set to be made.

Newcastle United playing the pivotal role in it happening.

Already a little bit of history has been made, as the eight goals scored at St James’ Park in the Newcastle v Luton match, played a key part in helping to make it 26 goals on Saturday in the top tier on Saturday, which is now the most ever on a five match day in the Premier League.

Saturday 3 February

Everton 2 v Spurs 2

Brighton 4 v Palace 1

Burnley 2 Fulham 2

Newcastle United 4 Luton 4

Sheff Utd 0 v Villa 5

Then Sunday produced the following Premier league results:

Sunday 4 February

Bournemouth 1 Forest 1

Chelsea 2 Wolves 4

Man U 3 West Ham 0

Arsenal 3 Liverpool 1

Those 15 goals bring the total for the weekend to 41, with just one game to play in this round of PL matches.

Monday 5 February

Brentford v Man City (8pm)

The highest number of goals previously scored in a round of 10 matches stands at 44. This has happened twice, firstly in Matchweek 2 of the 2020/21 season and then in Matchweek 34 of last season.

Ironically, Newcastle United didn’t contribute a single goal to either total.

Matchweek 2 of the 2020/2021 season saw Brucey’s Newcastle lose 3-0 at home to Brighton, whilst matchweek 34 last season included the 2-0 home loss to Arsenal.

So tonight, the Brentford v Man City match needs four goals for the Premier League record to be broken.

The last four Brentford PL matches have all produced four or more goals, whilst four of the last five Man City ones have done so. Which makes it look odds on for this Premier League record to be broken this season.

A lot of people have predictably commented that Saturday at SJP was a great one for the neutrals, with eight goals flying in.

Whilst the Premier League suffers from so much hype, this season it is actually delivering for sure overall, if you base it on scoring goals.

We have now had a huge 725 goals scored in just 227 PL matches this season.

The current record for a 38 match Premier League campaign was set last season, with 1,084 goals scored.

If this season’s current rate of a shade over 3.19 goals per game were maintained through to the end of May 2024, approximately 1,219 goals would be scored.