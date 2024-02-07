Opinion

Premier League goals – Two massive comeback boosts for Newcastle United

When it comes to Premier League goal, two serious boosts for Eddie Howe.

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon picked up injuries / knocks in the last couple of games and we wait on their availability.

However, at the same time Saturday saw the return at last of Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson, both coming off the bench against Luton Town.

Looking at the current squad, I make it that the current Newcastle United players have scored a combined 296 career Premier League goals:

86 Callum Wilson

37 Harvey Barnes

23 Miguel Almiron

20 Alexander Isak

18 Joelinton

15 Anthony Gordon

14 Joe Willock

12 Fabian Schar

11 Matt Ritchie

10 Bruno

10 Jamaal Lascelles

9 Jacob Murphy

8 Sean Longstaff

6 Kieran Trippier

5 Dan Burn

3 Matt Targett

3 Paul Dummett

2 Sven Botman

1 Sandro Tonali

1 Lewis Miley

1 Tino Livramento

1 Emil Krafth

0 Lewis Hall

0 Elliot Anderson

As you can see, when it comes to scoring Premier League goals, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes are way out ahead of the rest when it comes to scoring in the English top tier.

Whilst of course there is plenty of optimism when it comes to the likes of Isak and Gordon in the future and of course once fully fit and available again this season.

I think for a lot of Newcastle fans they don’t fully appreciate just how much of a boost it is, to have Barnes and Wilson returning at the crucial stage of the season.

They are the two Newcastle United players who season after season have shown they will score plenty of Premier League goals, as well as assists in Harvey Barnes’ case.

If this pair can stay fit and available these next three or so months, then I think we will do more than ok when it comes to scoring goals, especially if Isak and Gordon are also back and available for most of the remaining matches.