Premier League form table updated ahead of Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United – Worth a look

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of this next round of matches.

Newcastle United hoping to get back on the winning trail in the Premier League, having followed up the excellent 3-1 victory at Aston Villa, with that bizarre 4-4 against Luton last weekend..

Eddie Howe’s side with a 5.30pm kick-off today at the City Ground.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United away at Nottingham Forest:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4

Villa 1 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 2 Man City 3

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Forest 3

Luton 1 Newcastle 0

Then the same for Forest and their last six PL matches:

Bournemouth 1 Forest 1

Forest 1 Arsenal 2

Brentford 3 Forest 2

Forest 2 Man U 1

Newcastle 1 Forest 3

Forest 2 Bournemouth 3

As you can see, Newcastle United now just outside the ‘relegation zone’ of this newly updated Premier League form table, seventeenth.

NUFC with only four points from one win, one draw and four defeats, though those four points picked up in the most recent PL matches. Twelve goals scored and sixteen conceded.

Whilst Forest are thirteenth in the form table.

They have 7 points from two wins, one draw and three defeats, though only one point from their most recent three PL games. Eleven goals scored and eleven conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Saturday 10 February 2024:

It goes without saying that Newcastle’s recent Premier League form needs to be improved but at the same time, they have had a tough schedule to deal with, three of the last four PL matches have been against clubs in the top four, two of those away from home and the best team in the world at SJP.

No, I don’t mean Luton, though they showed ambition and arguably deserved their point last weekend, plus they had been on a run of only one defeat in eight games (all competitions) and had just won 2-1 at Everton and hammered Brighton 4-0 at home.

Whilst they were always going to be tough matches to get points off Liverpool, Man City and Villa, fair to say that what has really hurt NUFC recently has been only the one point in a trio of matches against Luton and Forest.

Forest put together those back to back wins against Newcastle and Man U to lift themselves a little clear of the drop zone, however, one point their three PL games in 2024 has really dragged them back into that relegation picture. Now they are facing Newcastle United, having had to play two games (Bournemouth on Sunday and Bristol City on Wednesday, since Newcastle last played).

Also interesting to look at a more extended Premier League form table covering the last 12 games:

Forest: Played 12 Won 2 Drawn 2 Lost 8 Goals For 16 Goals Against 26 (Points 8)

Newcastle: Played 12 Won 4 Drawn 1 Lost 7 Goals For 21 Goals Against 26 (Points 13)

Whilst going back even further shows that in their last 19 PL matches, Forest have only 3 wins and 10 defeats, whilst Newcastle 9 wins and 7 defeats.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports