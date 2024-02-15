News

Premier League form table updated ahead of Newcastle United v Bournemouth – Worth a look

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of this next round of matches.

Newcastle United hoping to get back on the winning trail at home in the Premier League, having won four in a row (all competitions) away from St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side with a 3pm kick-off on Saturday at SJP against Bournemouth.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United facing Bournemouth:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Forest 2 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 4 Luton 4

Villa 1 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 2 Man City 3

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Forest 3

Then the same for Bournemouth and their last six PL matches:

Fulham 3 Bournemouth 1

Bournemouth 1 Forest 1

West Ham 1 Bournemouth 1

Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 4

Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 1

Bournemouth 3 Fulham 0

As you can see, Newcastle United now up to thirteenth in this newly updated Premier League form table, seventeenth.

NUFC with seven points from two wins, one draw and three defeats, though those seven points picked up in the most recent three PL matches. Fifteen goals scored and seventeen conceded.

Whilst Bournemouth are seventeenth in the form table.

They have five points from one win, two draws and three defeats, though only two points from their most recent five PL games. Seven goals scored and twelve conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Thursday 15 February 2024:

It goes without saying that Newcastle’s recent Premier League home form needs to return to what it was before Christmas, that is, if Eddie Howe’s side are to make a real impression in these final three months of the season.

Two defeats and a draw in the most recent NUFC trio of home matches, having won eight of the first nine PL games at St James’ Park this season.

As for our visitors, they have had their own rollercoaster ride this season so far in the league.

Bournemouth with no wins at all in their opening nine Premier League matches, then suddenly victorious in seven of their next nine, before then no wins in their most recent five.

In those last five PL matches that have brought only two points, the Cherries have only scored four goals but conceded 12. Whilst in their last five, NUFC picking up five points and scoring 14 (and 14 conceded!).

There have been more goals (combined scored and conceded) in Newcastle United matches this season, than any other Premier League club. With Bournemouth conceding 12 in their last five and Newcastle scoring 14 in their most recent five, you have to fancy Eddie Howe’s side to score a few more on Saturday. Unless we see the team defend like they did against Luton, then I am confident that this should be three points.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports