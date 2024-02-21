News

Premier League form table updated ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle United – Worth a look

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of this next round of matches.

Newcastle United hoping to make it five unbeaten in the Premier League, which would be six unbeaten in all competitions.

Eddie Howe’s side with an 8pm kick-off on Saturday away at Arsenal.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table on Wednesday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United facing Arsenal:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2

Forest 2 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 4 Luton 4

Villa 1 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 2 Man City 3

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2

Then the same for Arsenal and their last six PL matches:

Burnley 0 Arsenal 5

West Ham 0 Arsenal 6

Arsenal 3 Liverpool 1

Forest 1 Arsenal 2

Arsenal 5 Palace 0

Fulham 2 Arsenal 1

As you can see, Newcastle United now up to eleventh in this newly updated Premier League form table.

NUFC with eight points from two wins, two draws and two defeats, though those eight points picked up in the most recent four PL matches. Sixteen goals scored and sixteen conceded.

Whilst Arsenal are second in the form table.

They have fifteen points from five win, no draws and one defeat. Twenty two goals scored and four conceded.

I think fair to day based on these recent half dozen matches for both Newcastle United (scored 16) and Arsenal (scored 22), a repeat of last season’s 0-0 at the Emirates is looking a little unlikely.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Wednesday 21 February 2024:

It goes without saying that Newcastle face a tough match.

Arsenal are up there competing for the title on merit and like the rest of you, I would be taking a point if offered now.

I don’t though share the doom and gloom that surrounds this fixture from many Newcastle United fans, who see it as a certain defeat.

The last four meetings, home and away, have seen Newcastle United win twice, draw 0-0, then the only defeat against the Gunners since 2021 was that 2-0 Arsenal win at St James’ Park towards the end of last season, when NUFC unlucky not to get something.

As well as scoring goals, Newcastle have put this five match unbeaten run together as well, in the Premier League and FA Cup. though naturally I think the team will have to defend better than some of these recent matches if we’re to get something on Saturday.

It sums up as well how quickly form / results can change, as whilst Arsenal look currently formidable with five wins in a row and scoring 21 goals. In their previous five PL games the Gunners lost to Fulham, Villa and West Ham, drew against Liverpool and just the one win in five was against Brighton, Arsenal only scoring four goals in those five PL matches.

Nice to see as well that Mikel Arteta and his players have a tough away Champions League match tonight against Porto, so will only be back in the UK two days before the Newcastle United game.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports