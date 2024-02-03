Opinion

Premier League fixtures this weekend – Newcastle United perspective on these matches elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players facing Luton at St James’ Park.

As a Newcastle United fan though, have a look at this weekend’s other Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

Saturday 3 February

Everton v Tottenham (12.30pm)

Brighton v Palace (3pm)

Burnley v Fulham (3pm)

Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Sheffield United v Villa (5.30pm)

Sunday 4 February

Bournemouth v Forest (2pm)

Chelsea v Wolves (2pm)

Man U v West Ham (2pm)

Arsenal v Liverpool (4.30pm)

Monday 5 February

Brentford v Man City (8pm)

This is how the table looks on Saturday morning before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

Recent times seeing sights lowered for NUFC.

However, after that stunning dominant victory at Villa, maybe a platform for some real optimism now, so what about these Premier League fixtures featuring clubs towards the upper end of the table?

Kicking things off this match at Goodison Park in the early Saturday kick-off.

Tottenham picking up some ok results still but not convincing, lucky to win 3-2 at home to Brentford in midweek. Everton meanwhile have fallen back into the relegation zone with only two points from their last five games, although Sean Dyche now appears to be trying to bore the opposition to death and pick up goalless draws in an attempt to stay up, 0-0 at home to Villa and away at Fulham in their last two games. I think the scouse mackems might sneak another point today against Spurs.

Media darlings Brighton had only won three of their last 15 Premier League matches and then were 2-0 down within three minutes and hammered 4-0 finally by Luton in midweek. They are up against a Palace side who looked to be dropping like a stone themselves with no wins in eight, only to then scramble wins at home against Brentford and Sheffield United in two of their last three PL matches. They have that bizarre ‘derby’ thing going on between them and it finished 1-1 at Selhurst Park in December, so could be similar today.

Villa had been riding their luck before the home hammering by Newcastle United, very lucky to get a late winner at home to Burnley, their only Premier League win in the last five games. That run started with a very fortunate draw against Sheffield United when equalising deep in added time. Sheffield United have still only won two PL matches all season BUT their last six home games do include those two home wins over Wolves and Brentford, as well as their last home game seeing a 2-2 draw against West Ham. The Blades will throw everything at this one and with Villa looking fragile, anything could happen.

A couple of interesting matches on Sunday, involving four of the clubs above Newcastle United.

West Ham v Man U is another game where any of the three results could feasibly happen. Neither side playing that well recently and very unpredictable. This pair are directly above Newcastle United so points will go missing somewhere, a draw at the London Stadium would suit nicely so long as Newcastle can deliver today.

The final weekend fixture is on Monday night when Brentford host Man City. Clearly the return of Ivan Toney has boosted the Bees and of course last season, Man City only lost five of 38 Premier League games and two of them were to Brentford!

If Arsenal win at home to Liverpool on Sunday, a Man City win would take them to two points off the top with a game in hand. Potentially a huge weekend in determining how things look at the very top.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is the one at St James’ Park.

Beating Luton could be massive, with then Forest away and Bournemouth at home. A trio of matches which, at least on paper, look more than winnable if Newcastle play well.

Wins these three games would take Newcastle to 41 points from 25 games, then if matching last season’s 27 points from the last 13 PL games of the season, would see NUFC end up on 68 points. Which was enough last season to get fourth place (Liverpool were fifth with 67 points)

Potentially, still all to play for.