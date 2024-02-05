Opinion

Premier League break commitment to Newcastle United fans – Scandalous really

Back in the summer, Newcastle United fans and those of the other 19 top tier clubs, were given a pledge / commitment from the Premier League…

Premier League official announcement – 12 June 2023:

‘Premier League match dates can change for a variety of reasons, including live TV broadcast selections, and also to accommodate matches in European and domestic cup competitions.

For this reason, Premier League fixtures are always advertised as being subject to change.

Broadcast selections

The Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks’ notice (from the first match in the relevant month) on broadcast selections until December 2023, and five weeks’ from January 2024 until Match Round 37.’

It is now Monday 5 February 2024 and Newcastle United fans still waiting to find out when the Chelsea away game. As it stands we are due to play at Stamford Bridge at 3pm on Saturday 9 March, in only 33 days time.

The arrogance of the Premier League and the broadcasters is staggering.

Not only failing to keep to their five week minimum rule commitment, they don’t even feel obliged to explain exactly why they haven’t announced Premier League changes the weekend of Saturday 9 March.

With perfect timing, Wor Flags on Saturday had a load of banners protesting at the shocking changes to Newcastle United matches (dates and times) this season, which is getting ever worse, when they get around to eventually announcing them…

In the middle of the Gallowgate ‘TV before fans’.

Surrounding it, a reminder of the scandalous changes to matches at Arsenal, Liverpool, Fulham (FA Cup) and Aston Villa, to name but a few.

There was also the ‘Green Football Weekend’ banner.

This is referencing a recent FA campaign, supposedly aimed at reducing carbon footprints in the game.

All words, no action of course.

As the football authorities preside over a situation where they decide to move games to timings when it isn’t possible to use public transport, especially trains.

Thus forcing Newcastle United fans and others to use their cars and… INCREASE their carbon footprints!

It wouldn’t surprise me if this time they are just waiting for the FA Cup fourth round replays to be played this week and so it will be more like four weeks notice given at most. The Premier League and broadcasters simply waiting to see what exactly suits them, not because of any acceptable reason for delaying.

You absolutely wouldn’t be surprised either, if after breaking their own five weeks minimum notice rule, that the Premier League / broadcasters then put Chelsea away on the Monday night, maybe double up with also Palace the following weekend / Monday!!

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

(Saturday 9 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (3pm) TBC)

(Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) TBC)