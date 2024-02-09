Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest

Looking at this Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it four away wins in a row after the victories at Sunderland, Fulham and Villa.

The bizarre 4-4 draw against Luton at home last Saturday has been much debated and now United have to keep providing the kind of goal threat that has produced 14 goals these past five matches (all competitions) but bounce back to the defending levels that saw only the one conceded in some five hours of football away at Sunderland, Fulham and Villa.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Jacob Murphy, Almiron, Gordon

On Friday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media that:

“Anthony Gordon hasn’t trained this week.

“We don’t think the injury is serious – we hope he is back sooner than later.

“Alexander Isak won’t make this game.

“We hope he won’t be too far away for the following games, but he doesn’t have a fixed return date yet. He is making good progress – the injury isn’t as serious as first feared.

“Joe Willock is working really hard – he’s not trained with the group yet, but he’s working really hard with the sport science team.

“He’s in that final stage of his rehab and we hope he can be back pretty soon.

“Elliot Anderson is not far away either.

“He’s had good news on his scan a while ago and he’s now really kicked up his running, so both players are getting closer.”

So, a bit of optimism that this quartet could shortly be returning but all missing this Forest match.

This morning Eddie Howe talked very positively about Callum Wilson’s return to action last weekend, his first minutes since coming on as a sub over six weeks ago in that home defeat to Forest. He looks certain to start tomorrow.

The NUFC Head Coach also very happy with how Harvey Barnes did when coming on against Luton, especially his superb late equaliser. However, with the winger having returned as a sub after six months out, the way Eddie Howe was talking this morning, suggested that he may take it more slowly with the former Leicester star. So we could well see him used once again as an impact sub on Saturday at the City Ground.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean only the one enforced change, Callum Wilson coming in for the injured Anthony Gordon.

Harvey Barnes available as an impact sub once again, with also Tino Livramento on the bench.

The ridiculous over the top criticism of Dan Burn from media and certain Newcastle fans hasn’t exactly helped Eddie Howe and his preparations. However, I don’t think he nor his players will be losing any sleep over it and he will do what he thinks is best, not what the mob or the media are demanding.

I believe Dan Burn will start for sure and if Tino Livramento was to start, I think it would be only if Eddie Howe went for something completely different. Such as starting with the kind of formation that he played late against Villa, with Burn one of three central / main defenders, with Trippier and Livramento playing wide / as wing-backs.