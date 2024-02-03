Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Luton Town

Looking at this Newcastle team v Luton.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it three wins in a row after the away victories at Fulham and Villa.

That victory at Villa Park has really set us up for today’s game at St James’ Park, another three points and NUFC move to within a point of the top six.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Luton to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Jacob Murphy, Isak, Gordon

On Friday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Jason Tindall (Eddie Howe ill but hoping to still be in the dugout today) tell the media that:

“Alex[ander Isak] has improved. He will be one we have to assess today and take the advice from the medical team.

“He has a chance of making the game tomorrow.

“A couple of lads are getting closer.

“We will assess the squad today and see where everyone is.

“The injury situation is certainly getting better.

“Harvey [Barnes] and Callum [Wilson] are probably a little bit ahead of Joe [Willock].”

So my predicted Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, Murphy, Isak, Gordon

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean no changes at all, the same starting eleven that won against Fulham and Villa these last two games.

It has happened before where Alexander Isak had came off in a previous match through ‘injury’, yet still then been available in the next one. A definite case I think of the striker and management wanting to take every precaution during a game against a bigger problem happening, if Isak feels any discomfort during a game with groin, hamstring etc.

It would be a massive boost if, as it appears, there is every chance of our star striker proving to be in the matchday squad today. If he is, then I think he starts for definite unless still feeling any discomfort.

Miguel Almiron impressed when coming on at Villa, even though Eddie Howe said afterwards that the Paraguay international wasn’t fully over his illness and was only 50 per cent. It seemed to work pretty well in that second half with Gordon through the middle, Murphy on the right and Almiron on the left. All three combining to set up that third (own) goal.

So that isn’t a terrible fallback position but to me, Eddie Howe will definitely be wanting to have Isak as his much preferred first choice. No surprise, as he is a real class act.

Assuming Isak does start, then Almiron would be putting pressure on Murphy on the right.

However, Eddie Howe has regularly shown, that even if usual first choice players become available again, if Newcastle are playing well and especially if winning, then he is willing to keep faith with those who have delivered.

It would be nice to think that Friday’s seemingly positive injury update will lead this next week or two to seeing the likes of at least a couple of the likes of Barnes, Wilson and Willock coming back into the matchday squad.

On Tuesday night, both Almiron and Livramento came off the bench and made valuable contributions. That is the kind of luxury Eddie Howe has rarely had in recent months, the ability to bring a couple (or more…) subs on, without seriously weakening the team on the pitch.

To get to a position of having four or five positive alternatives on the bench would feel surreal after what we have experienced this season!