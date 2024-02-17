Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Bournemouth this afternoon

Looking at this Newcastle team v Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to get back into winning form at St James’ Park, after making it four away wins in a row with the victories at Sunderland, Fulham, Villa and Forest.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Bournemouth to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

On Friday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media that:

“Alex [Isak] is probably not ready for the weekend, but he is very close and looking really good. I am really pleased with his progress.

“Like Alex, Joe [Willock] is very close too, he is knocking on the door – looking good, feeling much better. He is another huge player for us that we are desperate to get back.”

Eddie Howe on the Callum Wilson injury:

“It’s a really strange injury, a tussle right at the end of the game.

“Initially we thought it was his shoulder, but it is a muscle in his pec, his pectoral muscle.

“He went to see a specialist and he is having it operated on as we speak.

“It is a big blow; I really feel for him.

“We hope he will be back before the end of the season.”

Other pieces of info from Eddie Howe were…

Elliot Anderson – The Head Coach expects him back training in ten days time, so basically not next week but the one after.

Matt Targett – The same as Elliot Anderson, Eddie Howe expects him back training in ten days time, so basically not next week but the one after.

Jacob Murphy – The Head Coach revealed that after a tight calf in the warm up before the Forest match prevented any participation in that game, Murphy ‘hasn’t trained this week yet (with a wry smile from Howe).’

My take on all of this, my best guesstimate…

So my predicted Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Barnes, Almiron, Gordon

My feeling is that even if Alexander Isak is in the squad, he will start on the bench. Eddie Howe looking after him.

So with Callum Wilson having surgery yesterday, I fancy it will be Anthony Gordon through the middle.

After two appearances off the bench, I reckon Harvey Barnes ready to start and going in on the left where Gordon usually is.

The rest of the team the same as the one which started at and beat Forest.