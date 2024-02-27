Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Blackburn tonight

Looking at this Newcastle team v Blackburn.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it three FA Cup away victories in a row and move into the quarter-finals.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Blackburn to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

On Monday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media:

Martin Dubravka – Eddie Howe hoping his (number two) keeper is available for selection but says it will be ‘touch and go’ whether he makes this Blackburn game after illness kept him out on Saturday.

Alexander Isak – The head coach stating that the Sweden international came through the Arsenal match fine and physically ok and available tomorrow.

Joe Willock – The same as Isak, Eddie Howe saying no negatives after the midfielder’s goalscoring return off the bench at Arsenal. As to whether it will be another match off the bench or able to start at Blackburn, Howe saying he will be discussing with Joe Willock whether he feels after such a long absence, he is ok to be considered to start in this FA Cup match.

Sven Botman – Asked about the defender’s form and physical condition, Eddie Howe saying that the Dutch central defender is still working back to his very best after suffering that serious knee injury.

Elliot Anderson – Eddie Howe says the young Geordie is close to returning now to availability. The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Anderson is returning to full group training this week.

Matt Targett – The same as Eliot Anderson. Eddie Howe says the left-back is close to returning now to availability. The Telegraph also reported on Sunday that like Anderson, Targett is returning to full group training this week.

My take on all of this, my best guesstimate of Newcastle team v Blackburn…

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Barnes, Gordon, Isak

So that would be five changes from Saturday

With Dubravka, Lascelles, Burn, Willock and Barnes coming in.

Karius, Botman, Livramento, Miley and Almiron dropping to the bench.

I have no doubts that Eddie Howe will play his strongest available team tonight and injuries / fitness permitting I can see the above eleven starting.

The NUFC Head Coach has said that you have to give time for Botman to get back to 100 per cent and I think the changes tonight will include Lascelles getting a rare start, he’s done ok when coming off the bench.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports