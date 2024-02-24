Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Arsenal tonight

Looking at this Newcastle team v Arsenal.

Eddie Howe and his players looking to make it five away victories in a row and/or six games (home and away) unbeaten.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Arsenal to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Barnes

On Friday morning, a Newcastle United injury update seeing Eddie Howe tell the media about Alexander Isak and Joe Willock:

“They have trained this week.

“It has been good to see them back on the grass.

“It has been a long time for Joe, he is a huge player for us.

“We are pleased for him to be back amongst the group, he is a very popular member of the squad.

Alex is an important player for us too.

“We have one more training session today – we won’t take any risks – but we are pleased with their progress.”

Eddie Howe though predictably not willing to say whether Isak and / or Willock will be in the matchday squad against Arsenal.

The NUFC Head Coach also confirmed that Fabian Schar is fine after his arm / wrist injury scare towards the end of last Saturday’s Bournemouth 2-2 draw. The defender set to be available for this Arsenal game.

My take on all of this, my best guesstimate…

So my predicted Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Gordon, Barnes

My feeling is that even if Alexander Isak and/or Joe Willock are in the squad, they will start on the bench. Eddie Howe looking after them. Maybe minutes off the bench for one or both of them in this Arsenal game and the one at Blackburn on Tuesday, then if all goes well the possibility of starting contention next Saturday against Wolves.

So I fancy it will be Anthony Gordon once again through the middle, in an unchanged NUFC team.

I though Gordon and Harvey Barnes interchanged and combined well at times against Bournemouth, so I think they should be the main NUFC dangers, hopefully Bruno as well able to get forward and cause Arsenal problems.

Whilst that is my predicted Newcastle team v Arsenal, I wouldn’t totally rule out a surprise from Eddie Howe. Such as a switch to three / five at the back, with Burn joining Schar and Botman as a trio, with Trippier and Livramento as wing-backs. As potentially something to give Newcastle hopefully more defensive solidity than recently, as well as possibly giving added threat at the other end.

However, my gut instinct is Eddie Howe sticking with the same eleven and then possibly making in-game changes as we go along. Hopefully a bit more strength in depth to call on from the bench.