Positive news on missing stars – Two more Newcastle United players now return to training

Obviously a very disappointing result and performance on Saturday night at Arsenal, however, news on Sunday that a couple more Newcastle United players are now returning to full group training.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph says his information is that Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson are both scheduled to return to training after long absences.

This follows on from the recent return of the likes of Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes.

This quartet stepping back on the pitch in recent games and working back to full match fitness.

Looking at this realistically, I can’t help but look at the upcoming fixtures below and think that if United can get past Blackburn on Tuesday night, then two and a half weeks later Eddie Howe could finally be looking at a pretty strong matchday squad of fit and available players for the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Tonali won’t return until next season and if Wilson and/or Joelinton see any more action this season it will almost certainly be very late on. Apart from that we have the unknown of when Nick Pope will return almost certainly before then, now he would be a MASSIVE boost, as these last three months or so have surely proved to even the harshest critic, just how important he is to our first team.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports