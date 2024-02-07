Opinion

Please don’t sell this Newcastle United player

I got my ticket for Blackburn v Newcastle yesterday, which will hopefully be a lot of fun.

I say hopefully, as there is always a twinge at the thought of returning to the scene of my worst ever away trip in 1996 (look it up if you must, I’m not going into it), especially as this season largely hinges on events in Lancashire.

The utter train wreck of injuries and bad form that has hit in all competitions (apart from this one) has seen the season reduced to what I think it is fair to say is a “transitional” year, as the club tries to build on the early successes of a new era while still dragging around some of the shackles of the one gone by.

The league form has left Champions League qualification looking like a pipe dream, while debate rages on The Mag as to whether qualification for one of the lesser European competitions would be essential to the future, or a cumbersome obstruction in the way of loftier long-term ambitions.

Whatever your view, the FA Cup provides a welcome beacon of hope. Fingers crossed that hope continues to burn past Ewood and into the quarter finals, where the elusive kind home draw could lay the path for a return to Wembley.

If this does go wrong, we are left with the squabble over what can still be achieved from this season’s Premier League, but more pertinently, glances will be made towards the year ahead.

Without banging on about the PSR too much. The additional income from the Sela deal, Champions League participation and various degrees of commercial growth, added to a bit of wage bill relief from some expired contracts, should all combine to give a reasonable transfer kitty to re-energise this squad.

You could argue that with Tonali off the naughty step and everyone else out of the sick bay, only a couple of key additions would be required, but talk is of a bigger remodelling exercise, which will likely necessitate the sale of one or more Newcastle United player, of our recent favourites.

This was of course a hot topic in January as various names were linked with an exit, but the maddest of all for me, was the prospect of losing a past, present and future asset. I can almost hear the protests, but the Newcastle United player that I’m talking about is Callum Wilson, who NUFC should absolutely not sell this summer.

These protests will be heavily weighted towards the injury record of our current number nine and rightly so. However, watch as I turn that negative into a positive.

However, first of all, some statistics:

His appearance off the bench v Luton was Wilson’s 90th Premier League appearance for Newcastle and in that time he has scored 45 goals, which mathematicians out there will be way ahead of me in confirming is a 50% strike rate.

However, then if you take into account that 27 of those appearances came off the bench, and many of the starts resulted in a withdrawal, it’s actually more than that. In fact, if you take the total number of minutes he’s played for Newcastle in the PL (6,135) it comes out as a goal every 136 minutes, increasing from 1 in 2 to 1 in 1.5. Now, if you’ve the time, go out and have a look at roughly how much a striker with that hit rate might cost in todays market. For a quick reference, that compares favourably to Ollie Watkins 1 in 2.5 (51 in 11,453 minutes) or Ivan Toney’s 1 in 2 (34 in 6,143 minutes).

So, moving away from the stats and back to the main argument for the contrary – he’s always injured. It is undeniable that Wilson has been frustratingly unavailable at many a key moment in his Newcastle career. United have had 137 PL games since signing Wilson and, as stated above, he has featured in 90 of them, an appearance record of 73%. Probably not as bad as some might think but still painful when it’s your main striker. Even with those absences, I would caveat that Wilson’s goal return would only reduce to 1 in 3 of all PL games played during his time here. Again, stick a value on that in today’s market.

The above should tell you that Wilson is an exceptional person to have in your squad IF used in relative moderation. However, his career with Newcastle to date hasn’t really allowed that, due to either being by far and away our best striking option, or having to cover gaps left by fellow injury prone forward Alex Isak. We have on occasion suffered when one of this potentially lethal strike force has been injured and the other is either forced in too early or played too much, inevitably leading to another lay off. Since Chris Wood was sold a year ago there has been no out-and-out third option as a striker and this has played a big part in the injury-induced misery of recent weeks and months.

So, the argument goes that we should sell Wilson and buy an alternative forward who can stay fit. Fair enough, no one would disagree that an extra striker should be on the list, but surely this still leaves us the issue of two to choose from, including the injury-prone Isak?

What is needed is a third option who can be used to an extent in moderation, but relied upon, should they need to lead the line for a few games. In Wilson, we have an established Newcastle United player with an exceptional strike rate who needs his game time managed. As he’s only available 73% of the time you could drop that to 66%, but because this would be managed, it should eradicate the regular injuries and all absences would by by design, e.g. when others are available and selected ahead of him, or when rest is the best decision.

This would be particularly relevant if we do enter one of those exhaustive European competitions and need to spread the game time about even more. Given the intent to manage his injury history and the prospect of winning something, that could be less obvious with potential suitors, I think this could be sold to the player himself as a pretty good option.

Many people will be considering priorities for the summer transfer window.

A midfielder surely, before you’ve even considered there is a contract impasse with Joelinton and Bruno may attract admiring glances beyond the realms of the Europa Conference league.

Reinforcements at centre half? Almost certainly.

A keeper perhaps?

With all these options there is not going to be a huge budget for a name striker in the mould of Osimhen or Toney and we will likely need to pay a more middling price for a (well scouted) prospect from abroad. An assimilation process involving three top strikers would be both manageable and advisable, especially if challenges on four fronts are to be attempted once again.

Of course, it’s easy to say that any fee for a 32 year old injury prone striker would be “good business”, but with a year to run on his contract, I don’t see selling a 1 in 1.5 striker for what would surely amount to no more than £10 million, as being a good idea in any way. I’d go as far as saying it would have shades of Les Ferdinand leaving, in what was one of the club’s worst ever missteps. I realise that the business of amortisation means £10m could allow a £50m incoming, but I feel this could be facilitated by wiser outgoings bringing in a higher premium.

I will absolutely trust the process with whatever happens in the close season, but I think at times it’s worth stepping back, appreciating the positives we’ve got.

Whatever happens, I’ll view Callum Wilson as that for his time at Newcastle United, knocks and all.

Now please don’t make me look daft by limping off on Saturday Cal.

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf