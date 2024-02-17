News

Paul Merson verdict on the current Newcastle United situation

Paul Merson has been discussing Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the twenty fifth NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played thirty five matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing at home to Bournemouth.

Paul Merson talking to Sportskeeda ahead of Newcastle v Bournemouth:

“Newcastle got a really good result against Forest and I expect them to win once again this weekend.

“I can see a few goals in this one, so I’m going for a 2-1 home win.

“Getting into Europe should be the name of the game for Eddie Howe and Co.

“They are a bit behind the eight-ball in the race for a top-four finish, but they still have enough games to secure a spot in the UEFA Europa League or the Conference League.

“When Newcastle finished fourth last season, I thought it happened a bit too early for them.

“Had they got into one of the other two competitions, they’d have been more comfortable and might have even had a chance of going all the way.

“They haven’t won a trophy since god knows how long and need to get their hands on silverware soon.

“Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Bournemouth”

I know it is a point that has been made countless times before BUT clearly it needs repeating where Paul Merson and pretty much the rest of the media are concerned.

It isn’t getting into the Champions League ‘too early’ that has been the massive issue, it has been getting the worst injury crisis in the club’s entire history ‘too early’ this season that has been the problem, as in, why couldn’t they have all just waited until the final seconds of the very final match of the season, before double figures of the NUFC first team squad decided to get injured.

Nobody was saying Newcastle United had got into the Champions League ‘too early’ when we hammered PSG 4-1 after that excellent 0-0 away in the San Siro.

Against AC Milan, Eddie Howe was able to bring Barnes, Wilson, Almiron and Anderson off the bench, whilst leaving the likes of Livramento, Targett, Lascelles and Hall on it. As well as a wide-eyed not long turned 17 Lewis Miley, thinking how lucky am I to be sitting here watching all this close up.

In that home demolition of PSG in early October, Eddie Howe still able to bring off the bench Murphy, Anderson and Targett, with that wide-eyed teenager Lewis Miley still looking on as an unused sub, trying to take it all in.

However, by then injuries were starting to stack up, with the likes of Barnes, Botman and Wilson missing, other injuries just around the corner and a Tonali rest of the season ban also set to stun us all.

Lewis Miley set to shortly turn from a watching on inexperienced entranced teenager, to one who was seeing the action VERY close up, EVERY match!

This has continued week after week, month after month, pretty much every match Eddie Howe seeing around half of his most favoured 20 or so players not available.

If Newcastle United had been playing weaker teams in a weaker European competition then maybe it would have slightly made things easier BUT there would have still been the same number of games to play and the same small number of available players to play in them. Indeed, if playing in a lesser European competition, then every chance NUFC would have still been in it AND the extra matches that would bring, impacting on our chances in the FA Cup and climbing up the league.

I also Paul Merson declaring ‘They haven’t won a trophy since god knows how long and need to get their hands on silverware soon’…

Yes, we are all aware of how long it is since Newcastle United won a trophy. Indeed, it is a wonder that there isn’t a local Tyneside law that decrees all Geordie kids are tattooed with the dates of the last trophy (Fairs Cup 1969), domestic silverware (1955) and top tier title (1927).

The thing is though, in the decade and a half of Mike Ashley, I don’t recall Paul Merson or indeed any other pundit, ever going full on with Newcastle United HAVE to win a trophy NOW, or else it is all a disaster.

Instead, Paul Merson and the rest just sat back and laughed at us. Indeed, we were repeatedly told that we should be grateful to have Mike Ashley, that being also-rans (never rans?) was our natural place in the scheme of things.

Yes I know things have changed, you know, having club owners who are interested in trying to win trophies, the same as the fans aspire to (hope for, don’t automatically expect!).

However, first part season, the NUFC owners and Eddie Howe had to save us, stop the roof falling in after the neglect of a decade and a half of Mike Ashley and mainly hopeless stooges such as Steve Bruce employed by him.

Last season, their first full one, the NUFC owners and Eddie Howe guided us to our first Cup final in 24 years, our first League Cup final in 47 years, plus first Champions League participation and top four finish in a couple of decades.

Currently, Newcastle United are seventh (which very likely would equal qualifying for Europe, whilst only once in 15 seasons that kicked off under Mike Ashley did NUFC finish higher than tenth in the top tier) and 2023 was first year of Newcastle fans watching European football since 2006, apart from the 2012/13 season. Whilst every chance of last eight in the FA Cup…

Yes, as Newcastle fans we are all impatient for trophies BUT you can’t blame the current set-up for all those decades spent largely as no-hopers, indeed, non-triers under Ashley.

Bottom line is if season after season you keep finishing top seven (or better!) and regularly get to last eight (or better!) in cup competitions and qualify for Europe (look at West Ham), then trophies will become a reality for Newcastle United.

I think you just have to accept that it won’t always be a perfectly smooth upward ride, as certain obstacles will come along, such as FFP / PSR, worst ever injury crisis in club history, season ending gambling ban…

Keep the faith as they say.

Newcastle United are competitive now as a football club and in my opinion only self-inflicted own goals (running your club like say Everton in the Moshiri / Usmanov era) will prevent silverware becoming a reality in the near future.