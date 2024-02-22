Opinion

Paul Merson verdict on current Newcastle United situation

Paul Merson has been discussing Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former player speaking, with now approaching the twenty sixth NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played thirty six matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing away at the club he used to play for and who he supports, Arsenal.

Paul Merson talking to Sportskeeda ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle:

“Arsenal suffered a big blow last night.

“They last won a European trophy 30 years ago. It just shows you how hard European competitions really are – you need the experience.

“They had a lot of the ball away from home, but they didn’t really know what to do with it. I’m not sure why they changed the away-goals rule – you’re now going to get games like this because teams will go into a shell in their away matches.

“I don’t think their European setback will affect Arsenal this weekend.

“Newcastle have been inconsistent recently but have managed to remain unbeaten in their last five matches.

“They’re scoring goals, but they’re conceding far too many goals as well.

“They cannot go to Arsenal this weekend and defend like that – they’ll get destroyed.

“Newcastle’s defence is struggling at the moment, but they don’t have much to play for.

“I like watching them play because they open games up, but they don’t want to do that against Arsenal – it could get messy.

“Bukayo Saka could have a field day in this fixture, and I expect Arsenal to win this game comfortably.

“Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle United”

So is Paul Merson correct and Arsenal will win ‘comfortably’ on Saturday night?

Well I’m sure plenty others, including many Newcastle fans, will be saying the same. However, that doesn’t mean it will be the case.

I watched the Arsenal match last night and it was great to see Porto giving them such a tough game only three days (nights) before NUFC play them.

I was amused to see the biased English press describe it as a ‘smash and grab’ win by Porto. It is a funny kind of ‘smash and grab’ when the losers don’t manage a single effort on target! As well as the late winner and their keeper not having to make a save, Porto also hit the inside of the post and Arsenal ridiculously lucky it didn’t go in as the rebound flew across the face of the goal.

I think Arsenal are good but they aren’t anything special and I don’t think it would be a huge shock if Newcastle United got something on Saturday. I can accept that phrased as maybe a ‘surprise’ for many but hardly a huge shock.

As Paul Merson begrudgingly accepts, Newcastle United have been unbeaten for five games and scored 14 goals in these matches. Indeed, the last seven NUFC performances have seen Eddie Howe’s side score 19 goals and win four, draw two and lose the one to beat team in the world Man City, who United were in front of with 16 minutes on the clock.

Yes, as well as scoring 19 goals these past seven matches, Newcastle United have conceded 12. However, it is laughable how so many many people only want to talk about those goals Newcastle are conceding.

Before last night, Arsenal had won five games in a row, BUT if you now take their last 13 matches played, it reads won 6, drawn 2 and lost 5.

They are NOT the invincibles.

In these last two months and 13 matches, Arsenal have lost to West Ham, Villa, Porto, Liverpool and Fulham, as well as drawing against PSV and Liverpool.

The last four times that the two teams have met, Newcastle have won twice, drawn once and lost just the one.

Paul Merson might think this will be easy for his team but I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Mikel Arteta left crying and lashing out once again on Saturday night.