Opinion

Patrick Bamford make public the shameful behaviour of Leeds fans after Newcastle United match

Leeds fans thought things were bad, watching their team fighting relegation.

Then Sam Allardyce arrived at the start of May 2023.

That condemned them to the drop, as Fat Sam only managed one point from their last four Premier League matches.

That single point came in a 2-2 home draw against Newcastle United, even that draw was delivered only because of a bizarre deflected goal after NUFC had gone 2-1 up and were dominating the match.

However, earlier in the game Leeds fans had seen their team go a goal up, then win a penalty.

Patrick Bamford saw his penalty well saved by Nick Pope and instead of 2-0 up, Leeds fans then saw Newcastle equalise and then go 2-1 up.

Now the striker has revealed just how shameful the behaviour of some Leeds fans was that season and especially after that Newcastle match.

The player revealing (see below) that he had already been forced to come off Twitter because of so much abuse from Leeds fans, with some even threatening his partner and little girl. Then after missing that penalty against Newcastle United, he returned home to find two carloads of Leeds fans waiting outside his house, with his frightened family inside (read below).

That of course wasn’t the only embarrassing behaviour from Leeds fans that day.

During the match, a Leeds United fan assaulted Eddie Howe, when a supporter managed to get to the NUFC dugout ‘technical’ area.

In September, that Leeds United supporter was jailed and got a six year football banning order, having admitted common assault and entering the playing area.

Then on Monday 23 October 2023, Leeds United themselves were punished for the incident.

Leeds United fined £40,000 by The FA, with £20,000 of that fine suspended until the end of next season.

An independent regulatory commission deciding the size of the sanction.

Leeds United also warned about their future conduct.

BBC Sport report on Patrick Bamford revealing shameful behaviour of Leeds fans following Newcastle match last May (2023) – 8 February 2024:

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has revealed fans turned up outside his home after he missed a penalty during a draw against Newcastle last season.

Bamford says he had previously received “a lot of flak” from supporters as Leeds struggled in the Premier League.

This included online abuse targeting his family which led him to delete his account on X, formerly Twitter.

It culminated in the fans’ behaviour after the Newcastle match which left his partner Michaela feeling unsafe.

Bamford, 30, was speaking to Joe Wilkinson on the My Mate’s a Footballer podcast about the abuse players receive and says he deleted his X account in March after online attacks “got so bad”.

The striker, who has one England cap, scored two goals in 28 top-flight matches last season and says he took a lot of criticism for the team’s performances. Leeds were relegated on the final day of the season, two weeks after their draw with the Magpies.

“The situation Leeds were in was a pretty diabolical one – we were looking like we were going to go down, which we eventually did,” he said.

“I always had Twitter, until about mid-March. The abuse got so bad – threatening my family and even my little girl.”

In the Newcastle match in May, Nick Pope saved Bamford’s 28th-minute penalty which would have put Leeds 2-0 up in a match they ended up drawing 2-2.

The forward, who told the podcast he had “ironically… played well” during the game, said he received a call from his partner on his way home from Elland Road telling him some people had turned up outside their house.

“As I turn up the drive to get in I can’t even cross the gate, there’s two cars [blocking it],” Bamford says.

“I went to put my window down. As I did, they put their windows up and just started at me. Then the gate opened because my dad had opened it and they drove off.

“I think it was a culmination of the last few weeks. I took a lot of flak for it. The way they expressed it was crazy.

“It goes from conversations with David [Bamford’s sports psychologist] about sorting out how I’m feeling to then I’ve got to deal with [the fact] Michaela doesn’t feel safe in her own home.

“I rang him literally straight after that happened. He was like ‘how do you feel?’

“I said ‘I’m not upset about the abuse, I’m angry that someone’s come up to the house’. The club ended up putting security on the house for the night.”