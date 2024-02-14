Opinion

Outraged that (Fill in name here) is leaving Newcastle United

Newcastle United are making headlines.

Not a day goes by when NUFC aren’t part of a major headline (usually, many headlines every day.

After a decade and a half of drifting aimlessly Titanic like towards the inevitable iceberg, Newcastle United now a story every day for the media.

I don’t need to tell any of you, that the vast majority of these Newcastle United headlines end up having a story attached that is basically, nonsense.

So much media both in the UK and around the world desperate for clicks and attention, they need to generate them/it, even when nothing is happening.

We have even now moved into a position where ‘Newcastle United’ is blatantly added to a headline regarding other major clubs, Premier League ones and elsewhere, to help get extra attention.

How the wheels have turned…

Anyway, on this occasion I wanted to concentrate specifically on those media headlines / stories that have been about Newcastle United and very specifically, about (Fill in name here) is leaving Newcastle United. As well as the outrage that then follows from many Newcastle United fans that (Fill in name here) is leaving NUFC (according to those headlines / stories).

The latest to appear in these past 24 hours is that (according to the headlines / stories) Dan Ashworth is leaving Newcastle United.

This follows on from long running claims that once Sir Jim Ratcliffe had his minority shareholding at Manchester United completed, he would allegedly be targeting the Newcastle United Sporting Director for a similar position at Old Trafford, as one of his first actions.

Ratcliffe had his Man U shareholding officially approved by the Premier League on Tuesday and then the media headlines followed, claiming an approach is now imminent and Newcastle United could / would now lose their Sporting Director.

There then has followed the predictable outrage from numerous NUFC fans because ‘Dan Ashworh is leaving Newcastle United’…

I find the whole thing hilarious.

So many people getting so upset, angry and frustrated, about something that might not even happen, something that might not even be potentially a thing, in terms of Man U making an approach (in real life!) for Dan Ashworth.

Something that even if it happened, would it really be such a disaster? Something worth getting upset about?

I am not saying it would be a good thing if Dan Ashworth left Newcastle United but as to what he actually does and how much NUFC would him doing that, I know as much as you. If it was Eddie Howe or a Newcastle United player, then all of us could have a decent idea / opinion of how much that would (or not!) negatively affect NUFC but as for those further away from the sharp end, who knows?

As for when it comes to how some people are going on as if it would be a massive blow to the club and that Dan Ashworth was somehow doing the dirty on us, are you for real?

Put it this way, if you suddenly heard that the club had kicked Dan Ashworth out because they had found somebody who could do a much better job than the current NUFC Sporting Director, there would be no great outrage on Ashworth’s behalf.

If Dan Ashworth stays at St James’ Park, great. If he leaves, fair enough, Newcastle United will replace him with the best person they can find.

This is real life. I have no idea of what Dan Ashworth gets paid but safe to say that he came to Newcastle United for more money and if he moved to Man U, it would be for more money again. Not saying that he came to NUFC only for more money, or would only go to Man U due to higher pay, but the same as all of us, it isn’t only job satisfaction that drives us to change jobs, at least 99.99% of the time anyway.

If say (invented figures, not what I think / guess he is on) Dan Ashworth was paid £1m at Brighton, came to Newcastle United when offered £2m a year, then might go to Man U for £3m, good luck to him. It is just business and he sells his services to whichever club.

Of course we feel it far more with managers and players, if for whatever reason the good ones decide to move on. That is because, for example currently, Eddie Howe and the likes of Bruno Guimaraes are our big daily connection to Newcastle United.

The manager and players are Newcastle United to me, with the likes of Dan Ashworth, the club’s owners and the rest of the club’s hierarchy far more distant from the fanbase, which is how it should be.

Speaking of Bruno Guimaraes.

If these Newcastle United fans are getting so upset about media headlines claiming Dan Ashworth could be leaving, then they must be in a permanent state of outrage where Bruno is concerned. Not a day goes by when there aren’t at least some headlines in some media, UK or overseas, claiming Bruno Guimaraes is leaving, indeed many of them claiming he is desperate to leave Newcastle United.

The fact that Bruno Guimaraes himself, including recent days even, keeps saying he is so happy here, loves the fans, loves the region, his family as well loving it all here, absolutely no plans to leave. YET some of these Newcastle United fans still get upset with each and every new Bruno headline!

I think what gets me, are the Newcastle United fans who are so quick to want to see the worst in people, as in people who are our players especially, along with Eddie Howe, Dan Ashworth and whoever.

So when all the speculation happened last month regarding Kieran Trippier and / or other players potentially leaving, so many Newcastle fans automatically wanting to see it as the Newcastle United player(s) at fault.

As opposed to how I approach any of these media reports. Where I just see it as the vast majority of them are absolutely just made up and as for the very small minority that do have some substance, I am happy to wait and see how it all plays out to a final conclusion and then decide how I feel about what has happened with any particular NUFC player or other club employee.

I read / heard some shameful comments from supposed Newcastle fans about Kieran Trippier, as well as other players, when we had so much transfer speculation.

I have no idea why some people go on like they do when it comes to having a go at our own players, especially some of those who have been the very best and key for Newcastle United these past couple of years.

What I do know is that after Bayern Munich did try to buy him, Kieran Trippier came out afterwards and said he was fully committed to Newcastle United, more than happy to stay here and determined to do his best for the team / club / fans.

In recent matches, Kieran Trippier has been excellent, as has been the case for the vast majority of games since he signed up 25 months ago. This is what matters. Not reading media headlines and based on that wanting to believe the very worst in our own players, manager, whoever.