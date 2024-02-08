Opinion

Only 4 per cent of Newcastle United fans unsatisfied with Eddie Howe performance this season – Survey

Eddie Howe arrived at St James’ Park in November 2021.

Inheriting an absolute shambles thanks to Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

An unfit squad drained of hope and confidence and looking certainties for relegation.

Yet only six weeks after taking charge of his first NUFC match, Eddie Howe started the second half of the season and in those last 19 games of the 2021/22 season, Newcastle United won more points than all the other Premier League clubs apart from Man City and Liverpool.

Last season, in 2022/23, Eddie Howe took Newcastle United to their first cup final in 24 years and their first PL top four placing in 20 years.

This current season hasn’t gone so smoothly, so many games and a ridiculous number of injuries – the worst in the club’s entire history, finally impacting in recent months, with constantly the number of unavailable first team squad players in the double figures.

So the question is, who are Newcastle United fans pointing the finger of blame at?

Eddie Howe, cruel luck, a bit of both, other reasons?

An interesting new survey by The Athletic has asked Newcastle United fans who subscribe to them, a number of pertinent questions.

I wanted to highlight a couple of those questions AND especially, what the Newcastle United fans answered with…

How satisfied are you with Howe’s performance this season?

How optimistic are you about Newcastle’s future?

As you can see, only 4 per cent of the Newcastle United fans giving their opinion said that they were unsatisfied with Eddie Howe this season.

Whilst only 1 per cent are neither optimistic or very optimistic.

My conclusions?

Forget our enemies and ignore the attention seekers on social media.

As these survey responses indicate, Newcastle United fans are massively behind Eddie Howe, they understand the unprecedented list of unavailable players has his this season to a massive degree AND they are ultra optimistic for the future WITH Eddie Howe continuing in charge.