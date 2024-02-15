Opinion

Oh Danny Boy…. the Mancs the Mancs are calling

Dan Ashworth has been working as the Sporting Director at Newcastle United for over 20 months now.

After accepting a job offer early in 2022 from Newcastle United, Ashworth was placed on ‘gardening leave’ by his then employers Brighton and Hove Albion, before eventually compensation agreed that allowed him to start work at St James’ Park in June 2022.

If the media are on the money, it now seems as if Dan Ashworth will soon be tempted to jump ship once again.

Manchester United have made no secret of the fact that they see Ashworth as a vital and important acquisition in an overhaul and rebuild within Old Trafford.

Dan Ashworth is good mates with Sir Dave Brailsford, the former head of the Sky cycling project.

Brailsford is Director of Sport at Sir Jim Ratcliffe controlled / owned Ineos, who are Man Utd’s new 25% minority shareholder.

If reports are true that Dan Ashworth may have had his head turned by the prospect of working for that other United, I think it’s time we put things into perspective.

Ashworth has been a key figure in the marquee signings of the likes of Sven Botman and Alexander Isak (I’m not at this time going to give him much kudos for helping bring in Sandro Tonali).

Dan Ashworth has been pivotal in the reconstruction of the academy and youth set-ups at Newcastle and our club have managed to sign up some much coveted and outstanding youngsters.

There looks to be a clearer pathway towards the first team for these lads than I can ever remember.

Dan Ashworth. helped along by the likes of Steve Harper and Ben Dawson, has steadily set us on a sound footing heading into the future.

So what will happen if Dan Ashworth decides to join Man Utd?

Well for starters he will be walking into what I believe to be a car crash of a football club. Ratcliffe has his work cut out to re-establish the Red Devils as a credible Premier League force.

That could take quite a long time and their playing squad is hampered by high earning, bang average and overrated personnel.

Will Ashworth fancy the hassle?

Well, Dan Ashworth gives me the impression of being a man that doesn’t allow the grass to grow beneath his feet, so to speak.

Where would that leave Newcastle United?

We would still be in a very good place because of the sterling work that Dan Ashworth has done in such a short space of time.

He is replaceable because there are other people out there who are just as, if not more, qualified than Ashworth to be Newcastle United’s Sporting Director.

So if Dan Ashworth turns his back on our immense project at Newcastle United it won’t be the end of the world.

And I’ll certainly not be wishing him good luck in his new job.