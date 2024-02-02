News

Official very positive Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Luton match (and beyond…)

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Jason Tindall speaking to journalists.

Eddie Howe missing the pre-Luton press conference due to illness, with his assistant stepping in.

The Newcastle United assistant boss speaking after the much needed dominant Premier League 3-1 victory at Aston Villa.

Plus of course now, Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall preparing for this Premier League home match against Luton on Saturday.

Jason Tindall with a very positive update on Alexander Isak, who certain journalists had claimed was set to be out for up to a month or more:

“Alex has improved.

“He will be one we have to assess today and take the advice from the medical team.

“He has a chance of making the game tomorrow.”

Jason Tindall on the situation with certain other Newcastle United players…

“A couple of lads are getting closer.

“We will assess the squad today and see where everyone is.

“The injury situation is certainly getting better.

“Harvey [Barnes] and Callum [Wilson] are probably a little bit ahead of Joe [Willock].”

Jason Tindall on Eddie Howe’s chances of making the Luton match…:

“He is feeling a little bit under the weather. I’d expect him to be on the touchline tomorrow.”

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)