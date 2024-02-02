News

Official NUFC announcement – Blackburn v Newcastle United date, time and TV details made public

The Blackburn v Newcastle United match details have now been revealed.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday afternoon providing the details (see below).

The Blackburn v Newcastle fifth round FA Cup match to be played on Tuesday 27 February with a 7.45pm kick-off, to be shown live on BBC1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport.

Newcastle United official announcement – 2 February 2024:

A date has been set for Newcastle United’s Emirates FA Cup fifth round tie with Blackburn Rovers.

The Magpies beat Fulham 2-0 in last Saturday’s fourth round clash at Craven Cottage to set up a trip to Rovers, who saw off Wrexham in their fourth round game in midweek.

And it has now been confirmed that Eddie Howe’s side will travel to Ewood Park for that game against former United forward Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men on Tuesday, 27th February, with kick-off set for 7:45pm GMT.

The tie will also be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport.

Further details concerning the fixture will be announced in due course.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)