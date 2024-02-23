News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Eddie Howe delivers massive positive news ahead of Arsenal (and beyond…)

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking as United are on a five match unbeaten run.

Eddie Howe facing a big challenge in taking that run to six, with a tough game at Arsenal on Saturday night.

The NUFC Head Coach has been speaking about the injury / availability situation ahead of this game at the Emirates.

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and Joe Willock:

“They have trained this week.

“It has been good to see them back on the grass.

“It has been a long time for Joe, he is a huge player for us.

“We are pleased for him to be back amongst the group, he is a very popular member of the squad.

Alex is an important player for us too.

“We have one more training session today – we won’t take any risks – but we are pleased with their progress.”

Eddie Howe predictably not willing to say whether Isak and / or Willock will be in the matchday squad against Arsenal.

The NUFC Head Coach making clear though that no unnecessary risks will be taken, as United still have 12 Premier League games left after Saturday and of course, hopefully more progress in the FA Cup, starting with Blackburn on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe also confirmed that Fabian Schar is fine after his arm / wrist injury scare towards the end of last Saturday’s Bournemouth 2-2 draw. The defender set to be available for this Arsenal game.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports