Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Nottingham Forest match (and beyond…)

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking after the bizarre 4-4 draw at St James’ Park last weekend.

Plus of course now, Eddie Howe hoping to make it four away wins in a row in all competitions, as Newcastle travel to play Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe speaking about the injury / availability situation ahead of the Forest match on Saturday. Isak and Gordon set to miss, whilst both Wilson and Barnes in line to make first starts for some time:

“Callum has trained well this week – we are really pleased with him.

“I thought he did very well with the 45 minute cameo he got against Luton.

“Harvey has worked incredibly hard; it has been frustrating for him.

“You saw his quality, what a finish on his wrong side.

“In that moment, it kind of showed us what we have missed.

“Anthony Gordon hasn’t trained this week but we don’t think the injury is serious.

“We hope he is back sooner than later.

“Alex [Isak] won’t make this game, we hope he won’t be too far away, we don’t have a fixed date yet.

“He is making good progress.”

This Friday morning Newcastle United injury update for Nottingham Forest (and beyond…), Craig Hope of The Mail having given these other key injury / availability messages from Eddie Howe:

Joe Willock – With his Achilles problem, has not trained with group yet, but in final stages of rehab. So obviously still out and misses Saturday’s match.

Anthony Gordon – After twisting his ankle and forced off against Luton, has not trained and will miss Forest. Eddie Howe says “not serious” and back “sooner rather than later.”

Alexander Isak – Also still out but Eddie Howe with “hope” he’ll be back soon.

Willock (achilles)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports