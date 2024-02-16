News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Bournemouth match (and beyond…)

An official Newcastle United injury update on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach speaking after making it four away wins in a row last weekend, with a 3-2 victory at Forest.

Plus of course now, Eddie Howe hoping to get back to winning ways at St James’ Park, Bournemouth the visitors on Saturday.

The NUFC Head Coach has been speaking about the injury / availability situation ahead of the Bournemouth match on Saturday.

Eddie Howe detailing what the situation is with Callum Wilson:

“It’s a really strange injury.

“A tussle right at the end of the [Forest] game.

“Initially we thought it was his shoulder, but it is a muscle in his pec, his pectoral muscle.

“He went to see a specialist and he is having it operated on as we speak.

“It is a big blow; I really feel for him.

“We hope he will be back before the end of the season.”

This Friday morning Newcastle United injury update for Bournemouth (and beyond…), Keith Downie of Sky Sports having given these other key injury / availability messages from Eddie Howe:

Elliot Anderson – Eddie Howe expects him back training in ten days time, so basically not next week but the one after.

Alexander Isak – The striker is “very, very close” and “looking good” but will probably miss tomorrow v Bournemouth.

Matt Targett – The same as Eliot Anderson, Eddie Howe expects him back training in ten days time, so basically not next week but the one after.

Jacob Murphy – The Sky Sports reporter saying the Head Coach has revealed that after a tight calf in the warm up before the Forest match prevented any participation in that game, Murphy ‘hasn’t trained this week yet (with a wry smile from Howe).’

Joe Willock – Other journalists reporting that a very similar story to Alexander Isak, the midfielder very close to returning and looking good. Eddie Howe said after the Forest match that he hopes Willock be back playing sometime this month.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports