Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for Blackburn Rovers match (and beyond…)

An official Newcastle United injury update on Monday morning.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists.

The NUFC Head Coach hoping to take United into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The NUFC Head Coach has been speaking about the injury / availability situation ahead of the Blackburn match on Tuesday night.

This Monday morning Newcastle United injury update for Blackburn (and beyond…), these key injury / availability messages from Eddie Howe:

Martin Dubravka – Eddie Howe hoping his (number two) keeper is available for selection but says it will be ‘touch and go’ whether he makes this Blackburn game after illness kept him out on Saturday.

Alexander Isak – The head coach stating that the Sweden international came through the Arsenal match fine and physically ok and available tomorrow.

Joe Willock – The same as Isak, Eddie Howe saying no negatives after the midfielder’s goalscoring return off the bench at Arsenal. As to whether it will be another match off the bench or able to start at Blackburn, Howe saying he will be discussing with Joe Willock whether he feels after such a long absence, he is ok to be considered to start in this FA Cup match.

Sven Botman – Asked about the defender’s form and physical condition, Eddie Howe saying that the Dutch central defender is still working back to his very best after suffering that serious knee injury.

Elliot Anderson – Eddie Howe says the young Geordie is close to returning now to availability. The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Anderson is returning to full group training this week.

Matt Targett – The same as Eliot Anderson. Eddie Howe says the left-back is close to returning now to availability. The Telegraph also reported on Sunday that like Anderson, Targett is returning to full group training this week.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports