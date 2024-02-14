News

Official new Newcastle United training update has given these clues for Bournemouth availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery of photos.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 16 first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Loris Karius, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali(***), Kieran Trippier

(***Sandro Tonali of course remains banned for the rest of this season)

Those not seen…

Alexander Isak with his groin issue and Joe Willock with his Achilles injury, neither expected to be missing for much longer but could either / both of them be back for Saturday?

Also not seen, Callum Wilson and Jacob Murphy. Wilson picking up a ‘pectoral’ injury towards the end of the win over Forest, whilst Murphy felt a tight calf in the warm up and Eddie Howe said after the game that he couldn’t have come off the bench. Question marks over both but hopes they will be ok for Saturday.

Others in the team / squad at the weekend against Forest who couldn’t be seen in today’s official Wednesday Newcastle United training gallery, are Dan Burn, Matt Ritchie and Lewis Hall.

Joelinton has had his operation and is expected back in May.

Also missing from the Newcastle United training shots are long-term absentees Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson.

Always difficult to know for sure as players can be innocently missed out of the set of published photos and/or Eddie Howe wants to keep the opposition guessing…