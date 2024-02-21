News

Official new Newcastle United training update has given these clues for Arsenal availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery of photos.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Arsenal on Saturday night.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Wednesday’s training and the following 16 first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schar, Sandro Tonali(***), Kieran Trippier

(***Sandro Tonali of course remains banned for the rest of this season)

Great to see Fabian Schar training as normal, after that arm / wrist injury scare towards the end of Saturday’s match.

Also good to see Jacob Murphy training, as he missed most of training last week and didn’t look 100 per cent when he came off the bench against Bournemouth.

Those not seen…

Alexander Isak and Joe Willock. Both said to be coming back in very near future by Eddie Howe and Craig Hope of The Mail reported last night that his information was that both had returned to full group training yesterday (Tuesday)…

Also not seen, Callum Wilson and Joelinton having had surgery and a bonus if either of them return before the end of the season.

Others in the team / squad at the weekend against Bournemouth who couldn’t be seen in today’s official Wednesday Newcastle United training gallery, are Saturday’s point saver Matt Ritchie, Sean Longstaff, Loris Karius and Jamaal Lascelles.

Also missing from the Newcastle United training shots are long-term absentees Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson.

Always difficult to know for sure as players can be innocently missed out of the set of published photos and/or Eddie Howe wants to keep the opposition guessing…