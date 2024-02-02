News

Official Luton Town injury update ahead of Newcastle United match

Friday afternoon has seen an official Luton Town injury update.

This comes on the eve of the trip to Newcastle United.

Both clubs having pulled off big results on Tuesday night, with Luton running out 4-0 winners at home to Brighton, whilst Newcastle United became the first away side to win a Premier League game at Villa Park since February 2023.

Official Luton Town injury update – 2 February 2024:

The Town will be boosted by the return of Teden Mengi, Jacob Brown and Issa Kaboré for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle United.

Mengi, who just missed Tuesday’s thriling triumph over Brighton, returns from a slight hip injury while Brown is back to full fitness following a knee problem.

And Kaboré is available again having returned from international duty at Afcon with Burkina Faso.

Manager Rob Edwards says that new signing Daiki Hashioka will travel to St James’ Park but is unlikely to feature as he continues to bed into his new surroundings.

It does mean the Town have options in defence going into their longest journey of the season.

“I’d certainly rather have hard decisions to make,” said Edwards. “It gives us flexibility and back-up if we need to adjust or change anything in games. Whoever has come into defence this season has performed really, really well.”

The same can be said for the attack with Brown’s return to fitness giving the Hatters a strong hand at the upper end of the pitch.

“We’ve got Clicker, Browny, Chongy, Andros, Cauley, and we need these threats,” said the manager. “Goals are hard to come by in the Premier League so the more people we have in form the better.”