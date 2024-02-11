News

Nuno blames match officials for Nottingham Forest defeat to Newcastle United – Embarrassing

Nuno has blamed the match officials for Saturday night’s loss to Newcastle United.

Embarrassing.

The Nottingham Forest boss desperate to make this defeat about the match officials supposedly having been at fault, rather than the failings of himself and his players.

Nuno claiming that his team should have had a ‘clear’ penalty in the second half and he can’t understand how it wasn’t given, why the VAR didn’t intervene.

Well, TV viewers saw the same as the VAR and what we all saw was an incident where Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi should have been booked for the comical way he tried to dupe the match officials into giving a penalty, when he threw himself to the floor so theatrically after deliberately making contact with Martin Dubravka.

Put it this way, it was levels worse than the penalty decision at Anfield, when Jota threw himself to the ground after realising he had pushed the ball too wide to score, as he rounded Dubravka.

As it happens, the same referee for both matches, Anthony Taylor gave the one at Liverpool but even he thought this one was laughable.

Forest played a bit better in the second half but Nuno should be more concerned that they didn’t have a single shot on target after the break.

Maybe instead of trying to put the blame on match officials, Nuno should also reflect on his big attacking idea in this match, which was Moussa Niakhate repeatedly delivering long throws into the Newcastle box, from both sides of the pitch.

Nuno speaking to BBC Sport:

“I saw it over and over again, for me it is a clear penalty.

“I think Anthony Taylor maybe doesn’t have a clear view of the incident because it is from behind but when you have the chance for VAR to check it, I think it is so obvious, that is why I don’t understand the decision.”

Nuno speaking to journalists about the ‘penalty’ incident:

“Yes [it was definitely a penalty], I have saw it over and again.

“I have watched the replay over and over.

“When you have VAR, it’s so obvious, I don’t understand why not.

“It is clear.”

Nuno speaking to Sky Sports:

“A good performance.

“We did a lot of things good, some things bad that really cost us.

“We didn’t defend the corner for the third goal well but overall we played good.

“The boys fight and we had chances to make a difference.

“We did well, created a lot of situations, controlling the game in the second half, playing good. We have to be focused and look at the details.

“The final decision was good. We had 1v1s with the goalkeeper.

“We are finding the right space but we need to improve on the finishing.

“We have been working very hard, the boys are committed.

“It’s about trying to convert results from spells of good football and we have to improve defensively.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports