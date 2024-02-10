Opinion

Nottingham Forest fans comments pre-match about Newcastle United and NUFC fans – Very amusing!

Nottingham Forest fans have been commenting pre-match.

Intriguing to read what they have been saying about Newcastle United, NUFC fans…

Nottingham Forest fans very amusing, not intentionally!

Incredible confidence from so many of them, considering their team have won only five PL matches all season and have won none of the seven games (all competitions) in 2024 in 90 minutes, including four matches against lower level opposition. Lucky on penalties against Bristol City, fortunate to win in extra time against League One Blackpool, both of these replays.

As for the vitriol against Newcastle supporters from Nottingham Forest fans, loving it! I can honestly say I never give them a second thought.

Nottingham Forest fans comment via their LTLF message board:

‘I have got trust in Nuno I heard he can be ruthless and he hasn’t tolerated turners nonsense any longer than he had to.

I’m already starting to look forward to what Nuno can do when we are at full strength because he’s doing good with the bare bones.

Another good hiding to send the geordies into freefall 3 nil this time.’

‘Hopefully Elanga is fit for this because he’ll have a great time against Burn at LB.

Unfortunately, Trippier will also have a great time against Tavarez at our LB.’

‘First double of the season coming up, mark my words.’

‘2-0 Forest.

Bring it on Geordies.’

‘Burn will be dropped, got exposed for pace again yesterday – Livermento will play, ice to be able to bring in a £40m fullback.’

‘Was funny to watch the Luton guy rip him to pieces being about half his height, looked like a father son sort of thing.

Hope Burn plays and Elanga hits form.’

‘I’m confident we’ll beat those Geordie tw.ts again.’

‘It would be nice to complete the double over these as we only managed that against bottom of the table Southampton last season. Nothing to stop us really other than all the injury and lack of fitness worries and the farce that is the AFCON.’

‘I have a feeling this could come together with a win. Newcastle’s defending is atrocious., and I hope our defence can put in another big shift. 2-1 to Forest COYR.’

‘Both teams suffering from injuries-hopefully toon will have Isak, Wilcox, Gordon out with Barnes and Wilson just coming back from injury. If Wilson plays can see Murillo bossing him.’

‘Appears some of them are still living in past age, about the miners strike with the obvious scabs remarks.

Really amazes me how people can be so eaten up with those dark days.’

‘The irony of that, is that (especially in the Nottinghamshire coalfield) there were hundreds of geordies who moved down there to work in the coal industry, and they were also part of the strikes, and – in Nottinghamshire – members of the UDM who returned to work during 84-85.

It is just a bit ignorant, but then, you’d expect that from Newcastle fans, wouldn’t you.’

‘Aye… and those that do remember the miners strike, were probably the ones on the pitch in ’74 giving Dave Serella a smack in the face.’

‘Still hate them for ’74 and love it when we crush em.’

‘Same here, I was 12yrs old at the time, I went with my dad.

I remember the bricks and bottles thrown by the Geordie scum after the game.’

‘I don’t understand why they would play Burn at LB when they have Livramento who can play RB and LB and also Lewis Hall who is a decent young LB.’

‘Toon are due a defeat.’

‘Newcastle look tired and their form has really dropped off. For me, Barnes is the big danger and Trippier’s set pieces are quality. Whether Burn starts or not, I think we have enough, if we can avoid giving away too many free kicks in the final third. Don’t like to tempt fate, but I think we can win this.’

‘There’s loads of retired geordie miners in ollerton. One even told me once when they all first came down one of the areas of pit houses was referred to as little Newcastle.’

‘I worked down the pit back then – every door with a “push to open” sign had “Geordies pull” graffitied underneath.’

‘The working men’s club at the end of my road has always been known as the Geordie club. Even has a sign to that effect now. I was in there before the home game last season and a coach load turned up by prior arrangement.’

‘The barcodes have been dreadful away from home this season, but they did win at Villa Park recently.

They’re obviously a good side, but I think we can take them.’

‘Been up in Scotland and back down through Newcastle this week, they aren’t overly confident about this game in general, very strange side at the minute.

We know we can beat them and we really need to start getting some points on the board after some turgid cup performances. If I was a betting man I’d go for 1-1 but I’ll put me gret chopper on the block and go for a 2-0 win.’

‘I was just thinking if the A19 was shut it would take those horse punching, cheesy chip eating, Saudi loving halfwits longer to get home.’

‘Geordies are a sh.t show car crash on a level above us. Over reaching owners with a two bob PL manger in Howe. He’s toast soon…’

‘We need to rebuilt our fortress and make it difficult for the opposing teams. Hoping our midfield takes control. That’s the deciding factor for me.’