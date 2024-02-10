Opinion

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3.

A good result from a not-so-good performance.

Three quality strikes made up for some poor defending, in my view.

However, four consecutive away wins should be applauded and it wouldn’t be fair to say we didn’t deserve the win.

Few, if any, of the players had a consistently good 90 minutes, and there were times when there was a collective lack of confidence.

Forest may also feel they wasted some promising opportunities and they’d be right.

However, Eddie’s boys did enough good things at good times to get the three points.

Martin Dubravka – 7

Made a couple of smart stops and handled corners etc well.

Probably shouldn’t have rushed out of his goal for Forest’s first, but his defenders were clearly far too slow to keep up with their goalscorer, so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.

Forest seemed to think he conceded a pen but they are wrong.

Kieran Trippier – 7

Great assist for Bruno’s first goal and made it tough for Forest’s left-sided attackers.

I thought he was out of position a couple of times but then the whole defence looked out-of-sorts at times.

Fabian Schar – 8

Better than most and scored another crucial goal with a high-class finish.

More composed than his fellow defenders.

Sven Botman – 6

I bow to no man in my admiration for Sven Botman but I thought he had a mediocre game.

Seems to have lost a yard of pace since his injury and looked a bit reckless at times.

Dan Burn – 6

Endured a torrid first half against the pace of Elanga and I could see the confidence draining from him.

I would have hooked him at half time; maybe before, but fair play to him – he stood up, sorted his head out and had a much better second half.

Sean Longstaff – 6

Worked hard, tried hard, and just about held his own.

However, had very little influence on things.

Bruno Guimaraes – 9

We’d have lost this game without Bruno.

Not only did he score two excellent goals, he took responsibility for the whole team.

Got better as the game went on and ended up running the midfield.

Lewis Miley – 5

He could do with a rest if we ever get any of our missing midfielders back.

He looked a bit flat today and large parts of the game seemed to pass him by.

However, let’s not forget he is a first-team regular two seasons ahead of schedule and only because four or more others are unavailable.

Miguel Almiron – 5

Did better winning the ball than using it.

No one could ever question Miggy’s attitude but his contribution isn’t always that effective.

This was such an occasion.

Callum Wilson – 6

Ploughed a lone furrow up front and was isolated for most of the game.

However, he worked hard and tried to sniff out opportunities when he could.

Anthony Gordon – 7

Needed to protect his left back as well as beat the Forest defence, so was exhausted long before he was subbed.

He’s become a key part of this team, especially when we are so light on numbers.

SUBS:

Harvey Barnes – 7

On for the last 30 minutes and seemed to give everyone a boost.

Fresh, positive, lively. Could make a big difference to how our season ends.

Tino Livramento – 6

Only got 10 minutes but they were a good 10 minutes.

He will be a key player for us in seasons to come

Emil Krafth – N/A

Too brief a cameo to judge his performance but I’m glad he’s back and I’m glad he’s been given a new contract.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports