Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3.

A game that had a bit of everything.

Newcastle United fans seeing their team take the lead three times, eventually seeing out the second half for the three points, Forest not having a single effort on target after the break.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

‘Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 match:

As you can see, nine players getting a rating of 7.0 or higher, six playing for Newcastle and three for the home side.

Bruno (8.2) getting man of the match with two excellent goals and a very good all round performance.

Sven Botman (7.7) the next highest rated NUFC player having a good game in defence and getting an assist for the Schar (7.5) goal, this pair are key to how Newcastle play, whether defending or attacking. Their ability on the ball is massive in retaining possession and setting moves in motion.

Kieran Trippier (7.2) another excellent assist for Bruno’s first goal, whilst Dan Burn (7.6) did well overall and repeatedly headed away Forest’s main tactic of long throws into the box, though he (Burn) was at fault for the first Forest equaliser, along with Dubravka.

Sean Longstaff (7.2) worked hard for the team and did his bit to ensure the three points came back to Tyneside.

Worth comparing these automated ratings to the ones we featured on The Mag, Davey Hat-Trick giving these personal ratings HERE on the Newcastle United players against Forest.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

